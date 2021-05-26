COLUMBUS — Hastings head golf coach Allison Soucie was right.
She predicted that if Brayden Schram shot par or close to it, the junior would be a state medalist.
Schram, who turned in his final score about two hours before the last to tee off finished their rounds, had to be patient.
“I think I was tied for 15th right after, but I knew that I’d probably move up a little bit,” Schram said over the phone during the drive back to Hastings. “I knew I wouldn’t really get any worse, so I was satisfied.”
Schram capped his season with a 76, which was four strokes over par. But it was the second-lowest mark during day two of the Class B state tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Only tournament champion Luke Gutschewski of Mt. Michael Benedictine, who shot 71 both days, was better.
“Just overall a much more solid round,” Schram said.
The Tiger said he performed better in all facets of his game, especially putting which is where he left behind some strokes on Tuesday.
Schram had a goal set to finish in the top five, but after day one knew that was likely not a possibility. Instead, Schram (+17) settled in a tie for ninth place with William Mulling of Skutt and Ryan Seevers of York.
“After the first round, anything — a medal — was awesome,” Schram said. “I was kind of joking around with some of my teammates, like, ‘Yeah, tomorrow I’m going to have to shoot 75 to get a medal.’ Sure enough, it kind of happened; I shot 76.”
Schram ended the round with six straight pars to shoot identical 38s on the front and back. His only birdie of the day came on the par-five third hole.
“Those pars were all crucial pars,” Schram said. “That was kind of a tougher stretch of the course down there. Lots of birdie putts that just didn’t fall. They were all longer, but makable ones. They just didn’t quite fall. I had a couple early (in the round) that fell, but I had a lot of tap-in pars. Made a couple big ones on 16 and 17 that were some nice par saves.”
Soucie said the biggest difference between Schram’s 85 and his 76 was mental fortitude.
“That takes a lot of grit and determination to get through that,” Soucie said. “He had nothing to lose... He played a lot more relaxed, played golf as himself and didn’t overdo it. That’s why there are two days of this.”
Class D
NORTH PLATTE —Franklin came within four strokes of a Class D runner-up finish on Wednesday at Lake Maloney Golf Club.
The Flyers finished with a team score 346 on day two for a grand total of 701 between both days of the state tournament.
Elm Creek, which shot 346 on day one and 351 Wednesday, held on for the second-place finish.
“I’m very proud of them,” Franklin coach Adam Boettcher said of his team. “Two years ago, Levi (Lennemann) was a sophomore and Jake (Harrison) was a freshman. They were here playing in his tournament. They remember finishing fifth and felt bad about it then. That was a one-day rainout tournament. They wanted something to prove and I feel good about where we ended up.”
Lennemann was the top Flyer, carding an 82 — one stroke less than Tuesday.
“Honestly, if we could have had that hour delay about 14 holes prior — he comes out and goes par, birdie,” Boettcher said of Lennemann. “I think he probably could have done a little better; he was just struggling off of the front nine. He came back and held things together and hold his spot, but I know he’s not happy with what he thought he could do.”
Lennemann’s score placed him 12th for the tournament, which means he earned a medal to cap his senior year.
Harrison shot an 85, Spencer Wentworth and 89, Isaak Grube a 90, and Gregory Boettcher a 99. The team total was a nine-stroke improvement from Tuesday.
“I set a goal for each of my top four to improve by four strokes today, and (Harrison) did; he improved by seven,” Boettcher said. “The others were right about where they shot (Tuesday). If we reach that goal, we end up runners-up.”
St. Cecilia finished its season right near where head coach Greg Berndt hoped his golfers would be.
The Bluehawks shot a season best 358 as a team and had a handful of individual bests within that.
“We kind of had a goal for everyone to improve upon (Tuesday’s) score,” Berndt said. “We almost got that far, but in the meantime we kind of had some personal bests and also set a team best.”
Matthew Boyd bettered his score by seven strokes on Wednesday and shot an 80 to pace the Bluehawks to a sixth-place finish in the team race. Individually, Boyd finished tied for 14th. Graham Daly (92) and Ethan Bright (103) also dropped their scores by one and two strokes, respectively.
“(Boyd’s) 37 on the front nine was a season best and his 80 was also a season best,” Berndt said. “So it was a heck of a time to pick your best day to play golf.”
Noah Daly showed the most improvement score-wise by shooting a 95 compared to the 109 he turned in on Tuesday.
“I don’t know what the deal was as far as day-to-day, but Noah’s had that kind of capability for us where he can shoot in the low 90s,” Berndt said. “It was good to see him finish out his career in the mid-90s.”
Luke Landgren finished with a 91. His final hole was delayed by the lightning and thunderstorm.
“He teed off before the horn blew so he was pretty much waiting around an hour to finish out the last hole. But he ended up parring that one anyways,” Berndt said.
Berndt said seeing his team peak on the last day was a good feeling.
“Our goal of finishing in the top five looked tough to do (after day one), but the fact that we were knocking on the door in sixth was great,” he said. “Not only that, but we improved as a team by 15 strokes... Matt stepped up and everyone else kind of held steady and we shot what we did.”
Thayer Central’s Logan Wiedel shot a 79 (+7) on Wednesday to lead the Titans, who collectively shot seven strokes better than their Tuesday score (386).
Wiedel birdied hole Nos. 1 and 6 and recorded 10 pars. Joel Kayser mimicked the 93 he shot on Tuesday. Andrew Engle was six strokes better on day two with a 95. Brennan Harms improved by 12 strokes and shot a 100 on Wednesday. Gunner Mumford, who was also competing, finished with a 109, which dropped his previous day’s score by 22 strokes.