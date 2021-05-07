Trees equal trouble.
Brayden Schram knows that, but his first two tee shots found the wooded areas at Lochland Country Club and set him off on the wrong foot Friday morning.
“You keep it straight and hit your approach shots, you can get around the course pretty well,” Schram said. “The first few holes I got into some trees and didn’t have great punch-out shots. So getting up and down and still getting pars gave me a challenge.”
Little did he know, Schram’s rough start would lead to a conference golf championship.
The Hastings High junior shot identical 37s on the front and back nine at the Tigers’ home course. The 74 he turned in following his round was four strokes better than McCook’s Brady Esch and claimed the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference title.
“It’s up there with good ones to win,” Schram said following his round. “But state’s around the corner and it’d be awesome to do well there.”
“He did a great job today and he’s only gotten better throughout the season,” HHS coach Allison Soucie said of Schram.
Schram followed his initial struggle with a bounce back effort through the next few holes.
“I came back par, birdie, par, birdie,” he said. “I was right back to one over (par).
“I just knew that if I put myself in the right position that putts would fall and I’d be alright.”
Putting, but also the short game as a whole, has seen a vast improvement for Hastings this season.
“We’ve worked on putting a lot,” Soucie said. “They may not like my drills all the time, but it is beneficial.”
Schram finished his round with a 12-foot putt on 18.
“(On Thursday) his demeanor at practice was different,” Soucie said of Schram. “He came out and did drills and wasn’t just putting to putt, but with intention. And that’s big for him because if he can sink some longer putts, that’s only going to help his score. He has really put in the work for putting.”
The Tigers again lowered their season-best score to 354. Calan Brant followed Schram with a 92. Gavin Valle and Tanner Bauer each carded 94s. Aden Ortegren also competed and shot 95.
The team goal remains at 345.
“Overall, our team has gotten a lot better,” Schram said. “Even throughout these last four or five weeks here. We all just work together. We all really enjoy the game and I think that’s why we’re all out here.”
Hastings plays district meet at York Country Club, then Class B state is at Elks in Columbus.
The Tigers feel comfortable and confident heading into both.
“We played Columbus, so that was nice to have the opportunity to play there,” Soucie said. “The boys, a lot of them have been playing since they were freshmen so they kind of remember the courses. Some play junior golf and that helps them get to know the courses. They always try to get together and play the courses if they can.”
Schram, who said his goal is to play college golf, knows he can lower his score from the 74 he shot Friday. As it looks now, he should have the chance a few more times during his junior season.
“My swing is feeling really good right now,” he said. “Every day that I’m out here playing, I’m trying to get better.”
McCook snagged the team title from North Platte by one stroke, shooting a collective 331.