MILLIGAN — Last year’s Exeter-Milligan/Friend football team was a dominant force.
That might sound like a stretch if you’re just looking at the Bobcats’ record — they went 5-4 in 2022. But the facts are the Bobcats averaged 44 points per game. In the five games they won, they scored at a clip of 58 points per game.
The four losses EMF suffered were to teams that combined to go 34-7, with one of those defeats coming at the hands of eventual state champion Clarkson/Leigh. For what it’s worth, the Bobcats’ 18-point loss to the Patriots was the same margin C/L beat Neligh-Oakdale by in the state championship game.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend brings back six offensive starters from the talented 2022 squad, and it have another five starters back on defense.
“We have good returning experience; we’ll be a senior-led team,” said co-head coach Kory Kahlandt. “A few players that were injured last year are now healthy and will provide depth that we have lacked in years past.”
One of those players back for the Bobcats is senior Breckan Schluter, who was just 70 rushing yards from reaching the 2,000 mark. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 205-pound running back averaged 214.4 yards per game and found the end zone 32 times.
Schluter is within reach of joining Nebraska’s list of 5,000-yard rushers. He’s 612 yards away from that mark, which based on last year’s average may take him three whole games.
The Bobcats will also have Aidan Vavra leading the offense after he was the team’s field general last season. The junior completed 58 percent of his passes for 312 yards for the run-first Bobcats.
Joining Schluter in the backfield will be Draven Payne and Mikey Bartu.
In the trenches, Spencer Eberspacher and Jacob Weber return to the tight end positions, and Jacob Klooz will add experience to the O-line.
Defensively, Weber led the team in tackles with 62 from the safety position. Eberspacher will be back on the D-line, along with senior Andrew Vavra. Schluter, Payne, and Bartu will make up the linebacking corps once again this year.
In its five wins, EMF allowed 23 points per game, and that includes a giving up 61 points to Freeman in a 74-61 victory.
The Bobcats showed potential in 2022, but the coaching staff wants to see its team take the next step and improve this year.
“We need to fill a few spots from graduation with younger players that need to step up,” Kahlandt said.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend will host defending state champion Clarkson/Leigh on Friday.
August — 25, vs. Clarkson/Leigh
September — 1, at McCool Junction; 8, at Sandy Creek; 15, vs. Freeman; 22, at Palmyra; 29, vs. Thayer Central
October — 6, vs. Johnson County Central; 12, at Southern