MILLIGAN — Last year’s Exeter-Milligan/Friend football team was a dominant force.

That might sound like a stretch if you’re just looking at the Bobcats’ record — they went 5-4 in 2022. But the facts are the Bobcats averaged 44 points per game. In the five games they won, they scored at a clip of 58 points per game.

0
0
0
0
0