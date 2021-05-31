Mistakes were few and far between by visiting Cheyenne Post 6 in its 4-0 win over Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs in American Legion baseball action played beneath threatening skies Sunday afternoon.
Like the rain that stayed away long enough to get the game in, clutch hits were nowhere to be found in a pitcher’s duel between Cheyenne starter Bradley Feezer and Hastings’ hard-luck loser Luke Brooks.
Brooks, who scattered two hits and struck out four over four-plus innings, was pulled in the fifth inning after one batter following an inning-opening error by shortstop Gabe Conant. His successor, Justin Musgrave, allowed the inherited run and two more to cross the plate in his one inning of work.
Marcus Miller and Conant worked the final two frames for Hastings, with Miller allowing a hit and tack-on run in the sixth.
“I thought Brooks threw really well,” Hastings head coach Blake Marquardt said. “We got exactly what we needed out of him. That fifth inning just got away from us.
“We miscued on key situations where we missed a pickoff and then a pitchout in situations where — I’m not saying it changes the outcome of the score — but if we can do some of those little things and not miscue you never know where the situation might be then.”
Feezer, who was lifted after 5 2/3 innings, fanned six opposite three hits, one walk, and one hit batsman. He stranded five Hastings runners along the way, backed by error-free ball from his defense.
His only rough spot came in the fourth inning, which started with a leadoff single by Brooks and one-out walk to Brayden Mackey. A strikeout of Tyson Lebar ended the scoring threat, however.
“Their guy (Feezer) was a tall kid who threw over the top — fastball and curveball —and commanded the zone,” Marquardt said. “He was able to keep us off-balanced.
“We put the ball in play, but they defended every single ball. They played great defense and we couldn’t come through with a hit to break us open. The barrel wasn’t there today.”
Though hardly ready to panic so early in the season, Marquardt did say his club would need to tighten up its defense, communicate better, and figure out how to manufacture runs in key situations if it hopes to find the win column more often than not going forward.
“I’m not too worried about the result of the game,” he said. “We just have to clean up some of those little things, like the miscues and verbiage. Once we do that we’ll be just fine.”
Hastings was scheduled to play Grand Island earlier Sunday but the game was postponed due to the threat of rain. The Chiefs tackle North Platte at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Duncan Field.
Cheyenne.........000 031 0 — 4 6 0
FPB...................000 000 0 — 0 3 3
W — Bradley Feezer. L — Luke Brooks
2B — C, Zack Costopoulos