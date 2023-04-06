494

Former Hastings College women's basketball coach Tony Hobson announced late last month he was retiring from coaching. Hobson led HC to its three national titles in 2002, '03 and '06 before winning more than 330 games at Fort Hays State in Kansas.

 Brent McCown/Tribune

HAYS, Kan. — After 31 seasons, Tony Hobson is calling it a coaching career.

The longtime coach, who brought Hastings College its only three national championships in women's basketball, announced last week he was retiring. 

