HAYS, Kan. — After 31 seasons, Tony Hobson is calling it a coaching career.
The longtime coach, who brought Hastings College its only three national championships in women's basketball, announced last week he was retiring.
"Everybody in their career knows this time will come, and hopefully you get to go out on your own terms like I get to," said Hobson. "It's good timing for me to retire. I always hoped I'd be able to leave a really good team and have somebody take over for me that I'm confident in and will take really good care of that group that I'm leaving. Both of those things have happened."
Hobson, 64, spent the last 15 seasons coaching the Fort Hays State University women's team to a 332-121 record, which notched him as the winningest coach in program history.
While at Fort Hays, Hobson elevated the Tigers to the NCAA Division II tournament appearance seven times, including three regional finals.
A four-time regular season champion in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, Hobson was also coach of the year in 2015, '16, '19 and '21.
"We've been able to sustain success for a long period of time and hopefully the way we are transitioning into this next phase of the program will give us the best chance of keeping that going," said Hobson.
Hobson began his coaching career at Cloud County Community College in 1983 and moved onto Barton CC in 1997 following a stint at the high school level.
Hastings College hired Hobson ahead of the 2001-02 season, and experienced immediate success. The Broncos won the NAIA national championship that season and the next, then again in 2006. He was the national coach of the year in all three of those seasons and was GPAC coach of the year in '04 and '06.
In five of Hobson's seven seasons before FHSU came calling, HC won at least 30 games and went 211-40.
It was much of the same at the D-II level with the Tigers. They've won at least 20 games across each of the last 12 seasons.