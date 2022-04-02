For Giltner native Corey Hoelck, the time to shine has never been more now than now.
Tacking on an extra year of experience to his college career at University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2021 with COVID eligibility has made the 24-year-old offensive lineman the best player he has ever been as he works toward inking an NFL contract.
And if his Pro Day showing in front of scouts from 28 National Football League teams in Lincoln at Hawks Championship Center on March 22 suggests anything, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound prospect may soon be worth his weight in gold come the NFL draft on April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
“It went really well,” Hoelck said of his showcase tryout. “In this moment, I wish I would have done a little better. I wanted to do my best at everything— obviously that’s not going to happen — but the numbers I put up out there were really good for an offensive lineman.”
As posted online at NFLdraftscout.com, his body of work was indeed eye-catching: hand size — 9 1/2 inches; arm — 32 3/8; 40-yard dash — 5.47 seconds; 20-yard dash — 3.10; 10-yard dash — 1.97; vertical jump — 28 ½; broad jump — 8 feet, 9 inches; 20-yard shuttle — 4.6; 3-cone drill — 7.86.
Hoelck was one of 26 elite prospects from across the country that traveled to Denver to train for Pro Day at Landow Performance Center in January.
Viewed by athletes as one of the top training facilities in the country, he spent 11 weeks there preparing for his spotlight audition, holding the line with players expected to draw top rankings on draft day.
“Those are Power Five players I was working out with,” The Division II standout said. “We all left our colleges as one of their best players and formed this big group of really good football players. It was definitely a highlight being around such elite-level football players all the time.
“Not everyone gets to say, ‘I worked out with 20 dudes who are going to be in the NFL soon.’ That’s crazy.”
Will he be No. 21? He and his agent, David Glynn of Perpetual Sports, certainly hope so.
“Honestly, there are just a lot of uncertainties right now,” Hoelck said. “I’m proud of the hard work I put in out there. If it happens, it happens, but if it doesn’t, I’m fine. I do like my chances.
“That I went to NFL Pro Day doesn’t mean much until someone calls and puts a contract in front of you. I put up my numbers, put out a film, and now we just have to cross our fingers and hope someone wants to sign me.”