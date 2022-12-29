ALLIANCE — Class C-1 No. 2 Adams Central ran away from Boone Central in the second half of its Alliance Holiday tournament semifinal Thursday, advancing to the championship with a 64-32 victory.

Rachel Goodon led three Patriots in double figures with 17 points to go with nine rebounds. Kylie Lancaster added 14 points and Megyn Scott 11 as AC improved to 8-0 on the year.

