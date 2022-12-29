ALLIANCE — Class C-1 No. 2 Adams Central ran away from Boone Central in the second half of its Alliance Holiday tournament semifinal Thursday, advancing to the championship with a 64-32 victory.
Rachel Goodon led three Patriots in double figures with 17 points to go with nine rebounds. Kylie Lancaster added 14 points and Megyn Scott 11 as AC improved to 8-0 on the year.
The Cardinals (1-6) scored just seven points after halftime. They buried 18 points in the second quarter to pull within three points by the break, but finished the game shooting just 22% against the Patriot defense.
The Patriots pulled ahead 14-7 after the first quarter, beginning the game on a 7-0 run. They were 8-of-15 from beyond the arc with three by Lancaster and two by Kadi Kimberly.
AC will play in the 3 p.m. championship on Friday.
Boys: Adams Central 42, Broken Bow 23
Adams Central snapped its two-game losing streak Thursday with a 42-23 win over Broken Bow in the semifinals of the Alliance Holiday tournament.
The Patriots (6-2) kept the Indians to single-digit scoring by halftime and rode nine different scorers to the victory.
Decker Shestak led the way with 10 points and was the only Patriot to reach double figures. Sam Dierks added eight points and Jayden Teichmeier seven.
Dylan Janzen added in five points while Hyatt Collins, Abram Johnson and Jackson Sughroue each chipped in three points. Jack Trausch had a bucket and Grant Trausch a free throw.
Adams Central will play in the 5 p.m. championship on Friday.
Amherst tourney: York girls 41, St. Cecilia 37
AMHERST — St. Cecilia trimmed a once double-digit deficit down to three points in the final minute, but couldn’t complete the comeback against Class B No. 7 York in the semifinals of the Amherst Holiday tournament.
The D-1 No. 6 Hawkettes (6-2) made a fourth-quarter run by applying full-court pressure. Tatum Krikac, who led STC with 11 points and seven rebounds, scored her final basket off a steal in the back court that made the score 40-37 with 30 seconds left.
Freshman Emery Vargas recorded a steal at the midline on York’s next possession and earned a trip to the free throw line, but couldn’t inch the Hawkettes any closer.
The Dukes (5-1) extended the lead to four with 8 seconds remaining on a free throw at the other end before picking off a pass to seal the victory.
York’s Kiersten Portwine went off for 18 points to lead all scorers. The Dukes had five 3-pointers on the day.
Avery Kissinger added nine points and Ryann Sabatka six for St. Cecilia, which will play in the 11 a.m. consolation game Friday.
Boys: York 44, St. Cecilia 32
AMHERST — York’s Ryan Seevers splashed in 14 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help the Dukes (5-1) pull away from the Class C-2 No. 7 Bluehawks Thursday afternoon in Amherst.
“Credit to Seevers. You just read off his point total in the fourth quarter. He’s a tough guard. He’s just so quick,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka told ESPN radio’s Doug Duda.
“We told our kids it’s not a one-person job. It takes 2-3 guys to try to make him pass. It’s easier said than done. He was very tough to guard in the fourth quarter there.”
The game was closer than the final score led on, hovering in a single-possession margin most of the second half until Seevers hit a pair of consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth that swung the lead to nine.
The Bluehawks (4-5) didn’t have a successful offensive answer, receiving a team-high nine points from Carson Kudlacek and seven from Braxton Wiles.
STC will play in the 12:30 p.m. consolation game Friday.
Lexington tourney: Bennington 67, Hastings 57
LEXINGTON — Had the second quarter not gotten away from Hastings High, the Tigers might have had a top-10 win under their belt.
But Class B No. 7 Bennington poured in 29 points in the second frame to carry a 17-point edge into the locker room and hung on for a 10-point victory at the Lexington Holiday tournament.
The Tigers (1-5) slipped back into the loss category despite producing three scorers in double figures.
Braydon Power led HHS with 15 points while Aaron Nonneman was close behind with 14 points. Caden Block had 10 points.
Hastings will play a consolation game at 12 p.m. Friday.
Girls: Bennington 52, Hastings 23
LEXINGTON — No. 8 Bennington scored 30 points in the first 16 minutes and held Hastings just eight points in the second half to advance to the Lexington Holiday tournament championship.
Emma Landgren led the winless Tigers with nine points and Jess Quintero scored seven points.
Hastings will play at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the consolation game.
Other area games
BDS girls 55, Cozad 39
CENTRAL CITY — Class D-1 No. 3 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley advanced to the title game of the Runza Holiday tournament with a 55-39 win over Class C-1 Cozad.
Jess Hudson powered in 23 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Hanna Kadel was also in double figures with 12 points. Ashley Schlegel and Hallie Hoins each added seven points and Hannah Miller six.
Deshler girls 46, Meridian 34
DAYKIN — Allie Vieselmeyer flushed 18 points for the Dragons as they advanced to the championship of the Meridian Holiday tournament. Jacilyne Peterson had nine points, Mallory Kleen seven and Tierra Schardt six.
Wilcox-Hildreth girls 49, Harvard 12
KENESAW — Madison Bunger propelled Wilcox-Hildreth into the Kenesaw Holiday tournament final by singlehandedly outscoring Harvard with 18 points.
Cara Bunger had nine points and Sarah Jensen eight for the Falcons.
Kenesaw girls 46, Hampton 45
KENESAW — Avery Kelley made sure her team was playing in its own holiday tournament championship by scoring 18 points for Kenesaw in Thursday’s semifinal.
Ashlyn Katzberg tallied 11 points while Lydia Schukei chipped in six points and tied Elise Schukei for the team-high in rebounds with five.
Kenesaw boys 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 54
KENESAW — Tate Uden led four Kenesaw scorers in double figures with 16 points and tied for the team-high in rebounds with six as the Blue Devils reached the final of their own holiday tournament.
Lane Kelley contributed 12 points, Blake Steer had 11 and Jravin Suck 10. The latter two hauled in six rebounds apiece.
Doniphan-Trumbull boys 70, Gothenburg 48
HERSHEY — Class C-2 No. 4 Doniphan-Trumbull reached the final of the Hershey Holiday tournament with a rout of Gothenburg Thursday.
The Cardinals remained unbeaten with a strong first half (42 points) and another standout performance by freshman Jack Poppe, who scored a game-high 27 points.
Jaden Williams joined Poppe in double figures with 15 points. Jake Collinson and Ty Bennett added eight apiece.
Fillmore Central boys 79, Fullerton 45
SHELBY — Dan Stoner scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half as Fillmore Central won its consolation game at the Shelby-Rising City Holiday tournament.
Carson Asche was also in double figures with 12 points. Kade Cooper had nine points.