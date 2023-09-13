Dutch foreign exchange student Casper Feijen can scarcely believe his good fortune.
After coming to the U.S. for high school in 2019, the now 21-year-old Hastings College junior has landed what he considers a most prestigious role as place-kicker for the Bronco football team.
That he came to HC on a scholarship to play soccer makes his story all the more intriguing. For though he played one game as a kicker in high school in Colorado, his knowledge of American football was as foreign to him as day-to-day living here and speaking English.
And yet it was that hurdle, lumped together as part of his overall learning curve here, that has made his journey to the gridiron all the more rewarding.
“If you had told me in 2018 — the year before I got here — that I was going to be playing football in the U.S., I would have thought you were crazy,” Feijen said. “At that point, I had no clue what football was. I didn’t even know what a first down was. That’s what interested me. I saw it as a huge challenge.”
It was through emails exchanged between Feijen, his high school football coach, Hastings College head football coach Matt Franzen, and HC’s soccer coach that made Feijen’s football odyssey a reality.
“My coach found Coach Franzen and asked if we needed another kicker,” Feijen said. “He said he saw a lot of potential in me and that I could help out here.”
Franzen agreed to give him a tryout.
After clearing his availability and perceived role on HC’s soccer team, Feijen’s soccer scholarship was switched to football. And with that, the impetus to learn the game and how to kick an oblong ball correctly was launched, adding yet another level of difficulty to his already lengthy list of challenges faced as a freshman college student living abroad.
“The adjustment from soccer to football was pretty big,” he said. “I was a striker in soccer, where I was always scoring goals and one of the key players on the team. Then you transition to being a kicker and all of a sudden you’re left to fend for yourself. That was a big adjustment.
“My teammates had to show me how to put on my pads and my helmet. I was less than a rookie in football, going to a team of over 100 kids where I was a foreigner still trying to master English and how to get everywhere.”
But before he could compete for the position, Feijen suffered a major setback one week into fall camp: a torn quad in his kicking leg.
The byproduct of an injury sustained his senior year in high school, the tear cost him his freshman season, but not his resolve to eventually win the position outright.
“In the middle of my second season, I finally got with the team,” he said. “I didn’t play but was learning the game and working on my technique. I showed up here with a leg that could put some power into the ball but had no finesse, no clue how to kick. I knew how to boot the ball but not the actual techniques on how to do it. I was surprised when they told me that.”
Because the Broncos do not field a dedicated kicking coach, Feijen’s development was slower than he would have liked. While gleaning all he could from the coaching staff, he turned to the internet to seek out videos and advice from several professional football kickers and instructors.
Those efforts proved fruitful, he said.
“I was kind of left to teach myself,” he said. “I turned to kicking camps and people I saw on social media for advice and films.”
His opportunity to win the position outright came with the graduation of HC’s standout kicker, Jason Bachle, a four-time GPAC special teams player of the week between 2019-21.
“I knew eventually I would get my shot,” Feijen said. “I wasn’t going to start right way, but during spring football, we were getting reps in with holders and snappers. That’s when I realized I would actually be playing.
“I started feeling more confident in myself and did really good during spring ball. I was starting to imagine what it was like to be on a football team. I found my spot. I really liked my teammates and I think my teammates liked me. I was hitting kicks and that really gave me a confidence boost.”
After watching him pierce the uprights time and again in spring and summer camps, Franzen was certain he’d found the right man for the job. Converting a pair of onside kicks in the waning minutes of the Broncos’ season-opening win over Peru State on Aug. 26 only served to cement that resolve.
“He’s been good,” Franzen said. “He’s done what we needed him to do. He’s kicked in some pressure situations and he’s delivered.
“At this point, there is still a lot of season to come, but we feel good about him. He has confidence in his abilities and is definitely doing what we’d hoped he could do for us.”
His first-game heroics against Peru State included two onside kicks recovered by the Broncos, four extra points and a game-tying 25-yard field goal, all which helped erase a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Coupled with his 32-yard field goal and extra point the following week against Dakota Wesleyan, and a 37-yarder and a PAT last Saturday versus Morningside, Feijen’s point total stands at 15 after three games.
“My varsity debut was the best thing that ever could have happened to me,” he said. “I have two little sisters at home (in Amsterdam) and they can’t stop talking about it to their friends and everyone around them. My family thinks it’s awesome, the coolest thing ever.”
Feijen hopes his early season success will translate into additional opportunities going forward. Whether that includes entertaining possible Division I options down the road, or even a professional football career, his focus this season is to help his teammates attain their shared goal of reaching NAIA postseason play.
“It’s awesome to be around these guys,” he said. “I’m thinking about the playoffs and definitely have a team mindset. I’m having the best time in my life.”