Dane McConnell enters his first season as the boys basketball coach at Giltner, which is coming off a 6-17 campaign in 2021-22.
McConnell, who is also the football coach, hopes to hit reset with the Hornets on the hardwood.
“This team is looking forward to a new beginning,” McConnell said. “I was not here last year; however, I know that there was a strong senior group that has passed the torch onto this year’s team. We have a tough schedule, conference and district that we are looking forward to competing in.”
The Hornets bring back three players with significant starting experience in Cooper Reeson, Taylor Smith and Phillip Kreutz. Ethan Ballard and Marshall Humphrey will also be contributing factors.
Kreutz is the leading returner, having averaged 5.5 points and 1.8 rebounds a season ago. Reeson averaged 3.2 points and 1.7 boards, while Smith was at 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds.
“We are a young and hungry team that is looking forward to getting out on the floor and competing for a conference championship,” McConnell said. “This group has been strong and dedicated to the weight room and gym. We are looking forward to building off of a strong offseason and summer as we head into the hoops season.
“I am so excited to see what this group of young men will be able to accomplish and contribute this year.”
Schedule
Dec. 1 at Harvard; Dec 2 at High Plains; Dec. 9 Shelby-Rising City; Dec. 13 Nebraska Lutheran; Dec. 16 at Meridian; Dec. 19 Palmer; Dec. 22 at Red Cloud
Jan. 5 Lawrence-Nelson; Jan. 6 BDS; Jan. 10 at Kenesaw; Jan. 13 at Osceola; Jan. 17 at East Butler; Jan. 19 at Cross County; Jan. 21-27 at CRC tourney; Jan. 31 at Exeter-Milligan
Feb 3. at Dorchester; Feb. 7 at Deshler; Feb. 9 Silver Lake; Feb. 11 Hampton; Feb. 17 McCool Junction
