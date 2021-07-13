Good pitching can usually outmatch hitting.
Such was the case Monday, as the Hastings Sodbusters’ batters had a hard time figuring out the Casper HorseHeads’ pitcher.
Casper hurler Jacob Small threw eight innings, giving up five hits to spark the HorseHeads to a 7-1 win over the ‘Busters in an Expedition League interdivisional game at Duncan Field.
Monday was the summer’s first meeting between the two squads. Hastings of the Clark Division carried a 12-29 record into the game. Casper of the Lewis Division sported an 11-28 record.
Hastings hosts Casper again Tuesday, then again Friday through Sunday. Games are at 6:35 p.m.
Small controlled the contest from the outset, shutting down the Hastings offense until the Sodbusters finally got on the scoreboard with a run in the eighth inning. Meanwhile, Casper grabbed a 1-0 lead in its first at bats. Then the Horse Heads cut loose with four runs in the fourth frame.
Small enjoyed good control of his pitche selections. He walked just one batter. He looked impressive from the outset, striking out the side in the first inning. Small enjoyed a 5-0 cushion in the fourth frame.
“He’s one of the better arms we’ve seen all summer,” Sodbusters’ coach Chandler Wagoner said about Small. “He spun the breaking ball for a strike consistently. He threw his fastball for strikes. He’s a 3-pitch mix. He’s not a guy you beat by getting deep in the count. You’ve got to jump on him and hit him out of the game. We just didn’t do that and he made quality pitches. Being down five against a pretty good arm, it’s tough to come back.”
Hastings bats remained nearly silent until the fifth inning, except for a Luke Solis single in the second frame. The Sodbusters broke through in the fifth with back-to-back singles by Carson Cahoy and Cameron McClure. Cole Dawson surprised Casper by laying down a bunt single in the sixth inning.
In the eighth inning, Logan Johnson tallied the Sodbusters’ only score. He singled, then hustled home on Trevor Matson’s double to the left field wall.
“I thought our bats got better as the game went on. Hopefully we can keep building on that,” Wagoner said.
Sodbusters’ starting pitcher Jacob Shaw of Hastings had a rough first inning, as Casper slapped three straight singles to produce the game’s first run. But Shaw bounced back in the second frame and retired the side in order. Casper wouldn’t score on him again.
Shaw pitched 3 1/3 innings before being relieved.
The Sodbusters used five pitchers, including Hastings’ Jake Schroeder in the final inning. Unfortunately, the HorseHeads were not kind to Schroeder as they greeted him with an RBI double. But Schroeder retaliated with three consecutive strikeouts.
“I think we had some good performances on the mound. Shaw hasn’t started a game for us since maybe the first week of the season. He went out and competed for us. Shaw started to get tired by the fourth inning. But he did his job,” Wagoner said.
Wagoner is optimistic about his Hastings team as it gets ready to meet Casper for the second time.
“I think we will be in a better situation, pitching-wise. We will have a normal starter on the mound in (Will) Horton. He usually goes pretty deep in games for us,” Wagoner said.
CHH.............100 400 011 — 7 10 0
HAS...............000 000 010 — 1 6 1
W — Jacob Small. L — Jacob Shaw.
2B — C, Christian Lopez. H, Trevor Mattson.