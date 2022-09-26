KEARNEY — St. Cecilia’s cross country standout Robert Hrnchir is normally a pretty conservative runner. He doesn’t usually let other runners throw him off of the style of race he wants to run.
On Monday, however, Hrnchir used the UNK invite — which is hosted at the Kearney Country Club, the same venue as the state meet — as a practice session for the state race, which will be held in less than four weeks. And in this practice session, Hrnchir went against his norm and dialed up the aggressiveness.
That new style worked like a charm, and Hrnchir was able to capture the fifth-place medal.
“My coach told me if I wanted to be up there in the placings I needed to start fast with everyone else. So I just wanted to practice doing that before the state meet,” Hrnchir said. “This placing is great, but it doesn’t matter as much because it’s not state. So, we decided to be aggressive with it and see what happened; I definitely think it’s the way to go.”
Hrnchir said he was hoping for a personal best, but his time of 17:43.59 was less than 2 seconds from his PR.
“I knew with the hills here it’d be tough. But we had really good weather, and the good competition makes you run faster,” Hrnchir said. “I like the course. It’s always tough with all the hills, but I usually do pretty well here. I was expecting to get top 15; that’s what I was hoping for, so, to get top five is crazy.”
Hrnchir said running this race about a month before the state meet on the same course is a huge advantage. He said it helps him know when to speed things up and when to prepare for the turns; Hrnchir said mastering the turns will go a long way for someone trying to find success on the course.
Another runner that has become accustomed to using the UNK invite almost like a state preview is Franklin’s Trace Bislow, who placed 19th with a time of 18:20.96.
“I’ve ran this course twice last year, and it was pretty much the same as last year, but I was two minutes faster,” he said. “It’s tough competition. There are a lot of teams and a lot of hills. I think it’s one of our hilliest meets.”
Carter Trambly (18:36.41) and Kyler Carraher (18:51.87) also set the tone for the Flyers, who placed third as a team thanks in large part to their top three runners. The trio all finished inside the top 32 of the team.
Carraher said the fast start the other runners got to affected his ability to run his race, but he said the work the Flyers put in practice helped him to relax and find his groove, especially at the end of the race.
“We all run together and sprint the end almost every practice, no matter the difference. I think that helps our finish and our kicks.”
As for Bislow and the rest of the Franklin team, they have high hopes for how this season ends.
“We’re hoping to make it to state,” he said. “Right now, we’re sitting second or third in the district, so we have a shot. We haven’t had a shot in about 12 years. We think we can do well. So far we have three plaques. We’re off to a good start this season.”
Individual top 10
Mason McGreer, Perkins County 17:12.20; 2, Jarrett Miles, St. Patrick 17:12.31; Jacob Swanson, Nebraska Christian 17:36.17; 4, Brody Taylor, Ponca, 17:40.82; 5, Robert Hrnchir, St. Cecilia, 17:43.59; 6, Raden Orton, North Central, 17:47.94; 7, Clinton Turnbull, Centennial, 17:48.01; 8, Kael Garrett, Medicine Valley, 17:48.07; 9, Keyton Cole, Axtell, 17:55.60; 10, Porter Connick, St. Patrick, 17:57.42
Tribland results
3, Franklin — 19, Trace Bislow 18:20.96; Carter Trambly 18:36.41; Kyler Carraher 18:51.87; Isaac Dejonge 20:22.45; Josh Cooper 25:06.28; Evan Kolami 25:31.83
14, Doniphan-Trumbull — Jaxon Hammond 19:35.15; Tice Yost 20:04.02; Harrison Sjuts 20:14.43; Jacob Zakrewski 21:00.10; Rylen Soundy 21:18.61; Owen Schultz 24:57.71; Joe Sumner 25:02.66
23, St. Cecilia — 5, Robert Hrnchir 17:43.59; Sam Hoops 21:29.04; JJ Schaefer 21.40.98; Jacob Burns 21:42.28; Killian Heckman 21:45.17; Christian Almond 22:15.00; Matthias Clark 22:20.65; Keegan Lindauer 22:27.10; John Kryzsko 22:44.08; Jack Uridil 24:26.56; Gavin Kuzelka 24:34.34; Tobin Uerling 25:06.15; Colten Javins 27:36.42; Josiiah Benal 27:37.09
28, Wilcox-Hildreth — Micah Johnson 18:58.54; Grant Henery 19:17.20; Cooper Woollen 33:47.72
30, Kenesaw — Silas Purdy 20:23.78; Levi Schroeder 21:11.11; Bridger Kroos 22:16.99; Ian Peterson 24:40.35
31, Blue Hill — Kyle Hubl 21:11.38; James Wirtes 21:14.91; Jonathan Head 21:58.04; Remmington Johnson 22:40.40; Daniel Wirtes 23:01.14
Thayer Central — Adam Lukert 18:53.94; Bradley Neff 20:31.84