OMAHA — There was a point during the last half of the season that JessaLynn Hudson did not know if it was going to be possible to defend her Class D state championship in the shot put.
After suffering an ankle injury during the basketball season, she re-injured the same ankle at a track meet this spring, casting a shadow of doubt over the possibility of a second straight gold medal.
"Honestly, I wanted to think I could come back (for state), but there is always that thought in the back of your head that you might not," she said.
Thankfully, rest and hard work got the ankle ready to perform at a level that qualified her for the state meet in Omaha. That work and dedication was rewarded on Saturday, when she took home the gold medal in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 4 inches.
"It's very special. I didn't think I was going to be here about three or four weeks ago... but here I am. It's just crazy," Hudson said. "I'm here now, so I'm so thankful for that."
Hudson's championship-winning toss came on her second attempt of the finals, extending what was already the top throw of the day.
She credited her coaches for getting back into action and ready to defend her title. Hudson said they had a great week of practice leading up to the state meet.Though, when she arrived in Omaha on Wednesday to prepare for the state meet, she practiced in sunny conditions with temperatures that reached 90 degrees.
On Saturday, Hudson won the event under overcast skies with cool breezes and the occasional spitting of rain.
But Hudson didn't let the change in conditions affect her.
"My coach just kept saying you're used to it... This was just normal," she said.
Hudson is now a two-time champion in the event and will have an opportunity to go for a third straight title as a senior next season. But for now, she's living in the moment, thankful she had the chance to go for gold this season.
"I'm grateful to be here and do what I did," she said. "I couldn't do it without my coaches, though, for sure."
Franklin's Abigail Yelken took fourth in the shot put. She finished with a long throw of 38-10 3/4.
Blue Devils cap special year
Kenesaw's Eli Jensen believed in his abilities, and that confidence elevated his performance to the top of the podium. The Blue Devils' senior earned the gold medal in the discus on Saturday, helping vault Kenesaw into the top five of the boys team standings.
Kenesaw finished fifth with 37 points.
Jensen relieved all pressure by getting his longest throw — 160 feet, 5 inches — out of the way on his first attempt. Anything that happened after that was just gravy.
"I got up and threw it, and my winning throw was my first one," Jensen said. "Then, I threw it again and went further, but I just barely scratched it. I was really happy with those throws, and it was awesome to win gold.
"I was going in hoping to at least throw a 156. I obviously did that, and I was just having fun after that."
Jensen's toss also broke the school record, which left him plenty satisfied with the way he ended his Blue Devils career.
Teammate Tyson Denkert also ended his prep track and field career, racking up three medals on Saturday.
Denkert brought home bronze medals from the 300 hurdles and the long jump. He said he was happy to shine with some of the top athletes in the state on the biggest stage.
"It's the best of the best here on championship Saturday," he said. "I knew I would have to either PR or run close to it and just race my heart out... I'm happy with my third-place finish."
Denkert was also proud of his teammates for their efforts to get Kenesaw into fifth place.
"It shows our heart, through our individual events," he said. "We do our best in all of our events, and it's shown these past two days."
Kenesaw's Trey Kennedy ran the 100-meter dash in 11.40 seconds to place fifth, and the Blue Devils' 400 relay team placed sixth with a time of 45.90 seconds.
On the girls side, Kenesaw's Cassidy Gallagher recorded a distance of 34 feet, 6 1/4 inches in the triple jump. The mark was good enough to place her in fifth. Exeter-Milligan's Savana Krupicka placed seventh in the event.
Performing on the grandest stage
Silver Lake's Georgi tenBensel has been coming to the state meet in Omaha for as long as she can remember. But this year, she made the trek to Burke Stadium as a competitor, and the environment was as glorious as she imagined it to be.
"On Thursday when we showed up I was at the top of the stands and there was nobody here, I was just like, 'Wow, this place is huge,' " tenBensel said. "I was always here with my mom being a track coach — I've been here pretty much half my life not competing, but now that I'm competing it was huge. Coming down here on the field for the first time was huge, too."
When it came time to compete, tenBensel was all business. She took third in the 300 hurdles to leave Omaha with a bronze medal.
"After I got on the track (Friday) for prelims, I kind of calmed down like it was just any other race," she said. "It really feels good. I'm from a small town and we don't have a high school track or any of this. It's me and one other person that practices hurdles every day, and he's a dude, so it's hard to get a lot out of practice. My mom is my coach and we go out on the weekends to other towns with tracks so we can practice.
"I never thought I'd come home with an actual state medal. It feels really good."
Also returning home with medals was Giltner's Kale Bish. Bish took eighth place in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet.
Class D boys
Team scoring: North Platte St. Pats 53.5, Osceola 49, Riverside 45, Burwell 45, Kenesaw 37, Axtell 36, Mullen 36, Falls City Sacred Heart 24, Brady 20, St. Francis 18.5, Bertrand 18, McCool Junction 18, Wynot 16, Cambridge 14, Paxton 14, Overton 14, Shelton 14, Sandhills/Thedford 14, Sandhills Valley 12, Loomis 12, Bloomfield 11, St. Edward 10, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 9, Wausa 9, Pender 8, Plainview 8, Hitchcock County 7, Creighton 7, Ansley/Litchfield 7, Sterling 6, Arapahoe 6, Arthur County 6, Neligh-Oakdale 6, Friend 6, Winside 5, Harvard 5, Hay Springs 5, Fullerton 5, Garden County 5, Pawnee City 5, Potter-Dix 3, Cody-Kilgore 3, Central Valley 2, Mead 2, Osmond 2, Giltner 1, Elgin/PopeJohn 1, Dundy County Stratton 1, High Plains 1, Crawford 1.
100: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 11.06. 2, Brody Krusemark, Pender, 11.14. 3, Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.20. 4, William Kulhanek, Overton, 11.37. 5, Trey Kennedy, Kenesaw, 11.40. 6, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 11.49. 7, Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 11.51. 8, Jackson Kerchal, Dundy County Stratton, 11.76.
200: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 22.42. 2, Dillon Miller, Brady, 22.69. 3, Cash Gurney, Burwell, 23.00. 4, Jackson Roberts, St. Patrick, 23.15. 5, William Kulhanek, Overton, 23.27. 6, Jack Molt, Riverside, 23.51. 7, Blake Lusk, Brady, 23.68. 8, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 23.95.
400: 1, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 51.65. 2, Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, 53.12. 3, Tanner Pfeifer, St. Francis, 53.20. 4, Gabe Escalante, Winside, 53.20. 5, Colton Carlson, Arapahoe, 53.49. 6, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 53.59. 7, Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 53.84. 8, Calvin Finley, Ansley-Litchfield, 55.14.
800: 1, Cole Mowrey, St. Edward, 2:03.67. 2, Tanner Pfeifer, St. Francis, 2:04.59. 3, Calvin Johnson, Axtell, 2:04.60. 4, Calvin Finley, Ansley-Litchfield, 2:05.03. 5, Chase Schroeder, Wynot, 2:05.40. 6, Trenton Neville, McCool Junction, 2:05.77. 7, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:05.93. 8, Alexx Winkelman, Osceola, 2:06.07.
1600: 1, Jarrett Miles, St. Patrick, 4:40.66. 2, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 4:41.50. 3, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 4:47.77. 4, Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs, 4:48.73. 5, Tyler Nicke, Wynot, 4:49.25. 6, Jake Brugger, McCool Junction, 4:49.62. 7, Addison Smith, Wausa, 4:50.37. 8, Ty Brady, Crawford, 4:51.29.
110 hurdles: 1, Tony Berger, Riverside, 14.63. 2, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.21. 3, Will Moats, St. Patrick, 15.56. 4, Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 15.67. 5, Hans Gideon, Burwell, 15.79. 6, Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 15.96. 7, Tyler Baue, Wausa, 16.05. 8, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 16.28.
300 hurdles: 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 40.56. 2, Hans Gideon, Burwell, 40.95. 3, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 41.33. 4, Will Moats, St. Patrick, 41.34. 5, Xavier Blackburn, Osceola, 41.40. 6, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 41.93. 7, Tristian White, Arapahoe, 42.35. 8, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 42.46.
400 relay: 1, St. Patrick (Jaxon Knisley, Josh Davies, Jackson Roberts, Will Moats), 44.37. 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 44.63. 3, Burwell, 44.71. 4, Riverside, 45.12. 5, Brady, 45.13. 6, Kenesaw, 45.90. 7, Mead, 45.95. 8, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, 46.00.
1600 relay: 1, Osceola (Alexx Winkelman, Xavier Blackburn, Ryan Pheak, Isaiah Zelasney), 3:34.27. 2, Axtell, 3:34.98. 3, Sacred Heart, 3:37.16. 4, Burwell, 3:37.37. 6, Arthur County, 3:38.40. 7, Osmond, 3:38.67. 8, Ansley-Litchfield, 3:39.92.
Discus: 1, Eli Jensen, Kenesaw, 160-5. 2, Carter Mann, Burwell, 158-0. 3, Andrew Richardson, Sterling, 157-7. 4, Brogan Nachtigal, Sacred Heart, 148-8. 5, Simon Osborne, Pawnee City, 145-4. 6, Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield, 145-0. 7, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 144-9. 8, Colton Wright, Elgin/Pope John, 140-0.
Long jump: 1, Tony Berger, Riverside, 21-6½. 2, Gavend Cole, Axtell, 21-1½. 3, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 21-¼. 4, William Kulhanek, Overton, 20-6. 5, Zach Myers, Shelton, 20-3¼. 6, Jackson Roberts, St. Patrick, 20-1. 7, Drew Scott, Hitchcock County, 20-¾. 8, Trevor Carlstrom, High Plains, 19-11.
Pole vault: 1, Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 14-0. 2, Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 13-6. 3, Talon Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale, 13-6. 4, Roe Patton, Fullerton, 13-0. 5, Matthew Johnson, Creighton, 13-0. 6, Carson Bloom, Riverside, 12-6. 7, Lucas Beversdorf, McCool Junction, 12-6. 8, Kale Bish, Giltner, 12-0.
Class D girls
Team scoring: North Platte St. Pats 46, Sterling 40, Overton 38, Osceola 32.5, Fullerton 30, Maywood-Hayes Center 29, Ansley/Litchfield 28, Axtell 26, Cambridge 24, Bloomfield 22, Sandhills/Thedford 21, Wausa 19, Central Valley 19, McCool Junction 18, Mullen 18, BDS 18, Shelton 15, St. Marys 14, Meridian 14, Niobrara/Verdigre 14, Scribner-Snyder 14, Loomis 14, Wynot 13, Kenesaw 12, Wallace 11, Crawford 11, St. Francis 11, East Butler 9, Leyton 9, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 6, Silver Lake 6, Osmond 6, Pender 6, Southwest 5.5, CWC 5, Franklin 5, Plainview 5, Exeter-Milligan 4, Pawnee City 3, Burwell 3, Palmer HS 3, Stuart 3, Medicine Valley 3, Elm Creek 2, Cedar Bluffs 2, Boyd County 2, Wauneta-Palisade 2, Sioux County 1, Lawrence-Nelson 1,
100: 1, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 12.55. 2, Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 12.66. 3, Hayley Miles, St. Patrick, 12.69. 4, Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 12.72. 5, Neliegh Poss, Central Valley, 12.79. 6, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 12.82. 7, Autumn Holt, Loomis, 12.94. 8, Maya Dolliver, Pender, 13.06.
200: 1, Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 26.18. 2, Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 26.28. 3, Neliegh Poss, Central Valley, 26.63. 4, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 26.78. 5, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 26.78. 6, Rori Wieseman, Osceola, 27.08. 7, Autumn Holt, Loomis, 27.23. 8, Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 27.23.
400: 1, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 59.22. 2, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 1:00.83. 3, Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 1:01.49. 4, Maeli Meier, Overton, 1:01.90. 5, Shawnee Gamble, Leyton, 1:02.19. 6, Maya Dolliver, Pender, 1:02.25. 7, Alexis Johnson, Central Valley, 1:03.41. 8, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 1:04.13.
800: 1, Maeli Meier, Overton, 2:24.63. 2, Jessie Bertrand, Axtell, 2:25.08. 3, Cali Gutz, Osmond, 2:27.59. 4, Jayna Guggenmos, CWC, 2:27.92. 5, Kiera Brennan, Crawford, 2:28.29. 6, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 2:28.41. 7, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 2:28.42. 8, Paige Drueke, Boyd County, 2:28.80.
1600: 1, Kate Stienike, St. Patrick, 5:38.74. 2, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 5:39.38. 3, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 5:39.40. 4, Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 5:39.45. 5, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 5:39.98. 6, Ashlin Broz, Maywood-Hayes Center, 5:41.09. 7, Axi Benish, Leyton, 5:41.66. 8, Hannah Baumgart, St. Francis, 5:42.13.
100 hurdles: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 15.17. 2, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 15.93. 3, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 16.05. 4, Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell, 16.10. 5, Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre, 16.55. 6, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 16.58. 7, Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield, 16.60. 8, Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 17.33.
300 hurdles: 1, Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 45.60. 2, Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 45.79. 3, Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 47.30. 4, Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 47.38. 5, Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 48.53. 6, Kate Griess, Sutton, 49.03. 7, Kinslee Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 51.04. 8, Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 51.68.
400 relay: 1, Osceola, (Janna Roberts, Savanna Boden, Fayth Winkelman, Rori Wieseman), 51.24. 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 51.86. 3, St. Patrick, 52.17. 4, Wynot, 52.18. 5, Central Valley, 52.48. 6, Cambridge, 52.70. 7, Pender, 52.79. 8, East Butler, 52.99.
1600 relay: 1, Overton (Violet Nelms, Adysen McCarter, Jolee Ryan, Maeli Meier), 4:14.53. 2, Wynot, 4:15.30. 3, Crawford, 4:16.70. 4, Maywood-Hayes Center, 4:17.10. 5, St. Marys, 4:18.01. 6, Central Valley, 4:22.43. 7, Fullerton, 4:22.61. 8, Sandhills/Thedford, 4:23.42.
Shot: 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 40-4. 2, Emmily Berglund, Shelton, 39-9¼. 3, Addison Schneider, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, 39-5¾. 4, Abigail Yelken, Franklin, 38-10¾. 5, Cailey Stout, Scribner-Snyder, 38-8¼. 6, Kaylyn Roblee, Medicine Valley, 37-2¼. 7, Peyton Cox, Wauneta-Palisade, 36-1¼. 8, Makenna Willis, Shelton, 35-11¼.
High jump: 1, Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre, 5-4. 2, Paige Klumpe, Cambridge, 5-1. 3, McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 4-11. 4, Zeigh Booe, Loomis, 4-11. 5, Brea Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 4-11. 5, Joslynn Donahey, Palmer, 4-11. 5, Kierra Ostrom, Burwell, 4-11. 8, Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell, 4-11.
Triple jump: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 36-7. 2, Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 35-9¾. 3, Mae Siegel, St. Patrick, 35-4¾. 4, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 35-1. 5, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 34-6¼. 6, Abbie Kromarek, Plainview, 34-5. 7, Savana Krupicka, Exeter-Milligan, 33-10½. 8, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 33-1½