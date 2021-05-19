OMAHA — It always seems cliché to say “it’s a game of inches,” but the first state shot put competition since 2019 proved the expression to be true.
The field event at the Class D state track and field meet came down to a pair of Tribland athletes in Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s JessaLynn Hudson and Abigail Yelken of Franklin. The two finished first and second in their district meet, with Yelken taking first place. But on Wednesday, Hudson got the better of Yelken, winning the gold medal in the shot put by just 1 inch.
“It’s crazy; I’m only a sophomore, so that feels pretty awesome and I hope I can be here next year again and just keep getting better,” Hudson said. “I knew that Abigail could do it. We’ve been hanging out the whole time. I knew that when I get in there I could do better than what I’ve done, and it just comes down to the inches. Really, it only takes one throw. I’m happy for her, too. But I just tried to stay calm and collected.”
“I definitely came in here thinking I had the confidence to place in the top three, but I didn’t think I’d throw 39 (feet),” Yelken said. “Losing by one inch didn’t bother me at all because she’s going be huge some day and it’s cool to see someone that young throw that well. Throwing a 39 definitely hit my expectations for (Wednesday), and finishing runner-up is perfectly fine with me.”
Hudson went into finals with the top throw, with Yelken right behind her. On Hudson’s second throw of the finals, she increased her mark to 39 feet, 1 inch. Then, the crowd held its breath when the Flyers’ senior made her final throw of the day her best of the meet. The tension could be cut with a knife when the official announced her distance — he paused after saying “39 feet” and then incited a gasp from the crowd when he followed it with the word “even.” Yelken’s throw of 39-0 came up just one inch short of Hudson’s gold medal winning distance.
“I was just going out there trying to throw my hardest because it’s my last throw of the entire year. I wanted to set an example for the juniors,” Yelken said. “It’s very suspenseful when you get out of the ring.”
The two competitors had not squared off all season until the district meet. But they formed a friendly competition between each other, which Hudson said helped make the atmosphere at the state meet feel less daunting. Yelken said the competition is just more enjoyable when she’s getting along with the other throwers.
“Competing against her — I’m a very social person, so I always like to make friends with people,” she said. “Knowing the person that throws as far as you, you have the same suspense and feeling towards each other and you know how the other is feeling. You’re in the sam situation, so it’s nice to be able to communicate with her and not become enemies but become friends. Having the suspense against each other is one of the things that is really exciting about the sport.”
Competing in her first state meet, Hudson (a sophomore) she said Wednesday’s gold medal gives her confidence for what she can accomplish in the future.
“I’ve only been up here before for my sister; obviously, it’s not the same as when you’re an athlete here competing, but it’s a cool feeling and an experience that hopefully I’ll get to feel again,” she said.
In all, Tribland claimed three medals in the event, as Wilcox-Hildreth’s Natalie Billington finished eighth with a distance of 34 feet, 3 inches. Lawrence-Nelson’s Kylie Beard recorded a mark of 33-1 1/2, while Harvard’s Delainey Gaughen threw the put 30-11 1/2.