DAVENPORT — It didn't matter in what fashion, only that a win was the outcome for Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 final Friday night.
The Eagles (20-5) survived a late push by the Deshler Dragons in a tight contest throughout to win 33-32 in Davenport.
“I knew it would be a battle tonight and we talked about how both teams would go on runs, but we needed to continue with our effort and be proud of how we played no matter what the outcome was,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding.
The game came down to the final second.
BDS had a 21-18 lead after 24 minutes of play and came out in the fourth quarter with a three-point play from senior Hallie Hoins. That sparked a 9-2 run for the Eagles to build a 29-20 lead with 4:24 left to play.
Deshler's Mallory Kleen nailed a trey in the next possession to kick start a 9-2 answering run for the Dragons.
A pair of free throws from Eagles junior Hanna Kadel gave them a 33-29 lead with 32.2 left to play in the game.
Deshler junior Tierra Schardt found herself wide open beyond the arc and splashed in a shot with 17.4 seconds remaining in the game.
Still up 33-32, Hoins missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Eagles, but senior JessaLynn Hudson came up with a big offensive rebound extending the Eagles possession.
With 5.4 seconds left, Kadel was back at the line and missed her first free throw attempt again.
But the Dragons couldn’t get a final shot off in the allotted time and the Eagles squeaked out a 33-32 victory.
“It wasn’t our best game of the year but this time of year style points don’t count for anything and you have to just find a way to win and I’m proud of our girls for that,” Gerberding said. “Give credit to Deshler because they fought hard and gave us everything that we could handle.”
Deshler..............4 8 6 14 — 32
BDS................10 6 5 12 — 33
Stormi Capek 1-2 0-1 2, Mallory Kleen 1-2 0-0 3, Jacilyne Peterson 2-9 2-4 6, Brooke Sasse 1-3 0-1 2, Tierra Schardt 2-8 0-0 6, Taylor Sieber 1-2 0-0 2, Allie Vieselmeyer 2-9 5-8 11.
Malory Dickson 2-4 0-0 4, Hallie Hoins 2-4 1-2 5, JessaLynn Hudson 5-9 5-11 15, Hanna Kadel 0-7 4-5 4, Hannah Miller 1-6 0-0 3, Ashley Schlegel 0-7 0-0 0, Hayley Sliva 1-4 0-0 2.
Three-point field goals: Deshler 3-8 (Kleen 1-3, Sasse 0-1, Schardt 2-4) BDS 1-11 (Hudson 0-1, Kadel 0-3, Miller 1-5, Schlegel 0-2).