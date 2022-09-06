A third time can indeed be charming.
After losing to Class A North Platte in each of the past two seasons, the Class C Hawkettes forged a 2-1 win Tuesday over the Bulldogs at the Smith Complex.
STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka made a prediction that the Hawkettes could finally whip North Platte this time around.
“I felt like if we could hold them to under two runs we really have a shot here.” Ohountka said, adding that his pitcher, Jordan Head, was “on fire” and the “defense behind her was spectacular.”
The game featured a pitchers’ duel between STC’s Head and North Platte’s ace, Tatum Montelongo.
The Class C No. 4 Hawkettes couldn’t have been much happier after getting a victory over the Bulldogs, who have been under consideration as a Class A top-ten team by the Omaha World-Herald.
“Two years ago we weren’t close against (North Platte),” Ohnoutka said. “Last year we got real close, within a run or two at their place. This year we broke that streak. It showed how our program’s coming along.”
The eventual winning run came with two outs in the fifth inning, as the Hawkettes held a 1-0 lead. Kyler Weidner raced home from first base when Izzy Kvols slapped a bloop single to right field.
“There was a hit-and-run called. Izzy shot that to right field, and Kyler came from first base to home. Something like that you have to execute in crunch time,” Ohnoutka said.
Trailing 2-0, North Platte finally got on the scoreboard with a run on two hits in the sixth inning.
The Hawkettes wanted to pad their lead in their sixth-frame at-bats. But Montelongo struck out the side in order. She did the same thing in the opening inning and also in the fourth inning. Montelongo closed with 13 strikeouts. She is considered as one of the state’s better pitchers and is committed to Division I Nebraska-Omaha.
Head finished the game with nine strikeouts while allowing six hits. She fanned the side in order in the final inning.
“This is a huge win for the team,” Head said. “It shows the grit that this team has. We all walked into the game believing we could beat this team.”
St. Cecilia tallied the game’s first run in the second inning. It came when courtesy runner Grace Ganatra raced home on a wild pitch.
Abbey Musalek got the inning going with a lead-off single. Ganatra came in to run for her. Ganatra hustled safely into second base on Allison Stritt’s bunt. Then Ganatra advanced to third base on an error prior to getting home.
Bunting was the prevailing offensive tactic in the third inning. The ‘Hawks continued to show bunt for much of the game.
“We were able to bunt. That’s one thing about our team; we are versatile. Girls can get bunts down and move people along,” Ohnoutka said.
Ohnoutka was relying heavily on his team’s defense to secure a victory.
His reliance was well-founded as the Hawkettes’ defense and pitching rescued the team throughout the contest.
St. Cecilia stranded nine Bulldog runners, which helped make up for STC’s lone error.
NP (12-8)...................000 001 0 — 1 6 2
STC (11-2)..................010 010 X — 2 3 1
W — Jordan Head. L — Tatum Montelongo.
2B — NP, Skyler Bedlan.