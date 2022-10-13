p10-14-22MSCxcC4teamMIN.jpg
Buy Now

Minden cross country team members cheer for a teammate during the District C-4 medal ceremony Thursday.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Throughout this season, the Minden girls cross country team has been dedicated to putting itself in a position to make some noise at the Class C state meet. On Thursday, the Whippets clinched a state berth, and they did so in dominating fashion. 

Jessie Hurt captured the individual gold medal, and the Whippets had four medalists finish in the top 15, as the team cruised to a first-place finish with an impressive 23 points.

p10-14-22MSCxcC4lehnHurt.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Catherine Lehn and Minden’s Jessie Hurt compete in the C-4 district championship meet Thursday at Elks Country Club.
p10-14-22MSCxcC4lehnADC.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Catherine Lehn competes in the C-4 district championship meet Thursday at Elks Country Club.
p10-14-22MSCxcC4jarosikSOC.jpg
Buy Now

South Central’s Rowan Jarosik competes in the C-4 district championship meet Thursday at Elks Country Club.
p10-14-22MSCxcC4MeyersFMC.jpg
Buy Now

Fillmore Central’s Travis Meyers competes in the C-4 district championship meet Thursday at Elks Country Club.
0
0
0
0
0