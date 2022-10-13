Throughout this season, the Minden girls cross country team has been dedicated to putting itself in a position to make some noise at the Class C state meet. On Thursday, the Whippets clinched a state berth, and they did so in dominating fashion.
Jessie Hurt captured the individual gold medal, and the Whippets had four medalists finish in the top 15, as the team cruised to a first-place finish with an impressive 23 points.
"We came here wanting first place — I know every team wants that, but we've really worked for it," Hurt said. "We've worked hard all summer up to now, and it feels great. We deserve it."
Hurt completed the race in 20 minutes, 37.42 seconds, which was 11 seconds faster than second-place Alexis Ericsen of Aurora. Hurts has been working hard to get back to the level she was running at before last year's cross country district meet, when she was in a car accident that kept her from competing in Kearney.
But now, Hurt said she feels as good as she has in a long time.
"I've slowed down since freshman year, but I felt strong (Thursday)," Hurt said. "I feel good. I'm ready for state...I'm very excited; I can't wait for Friday to roll around."
Hurt isn't the only one looking to eradicate memories of what could have been at last year's state meet. The Whippets, without Hurt, placed 13th as a team last season, but they have high hopes for this year's state meet.
"This year has been a lot better than last year," Hurt said. "The team has really bonded mentally. We've been a great team this year... We're looking to be top five."
Thursday was a special day for Adams Central freshman Catherine Lehn, who qualified for her first state meet with a fourth-place finish.
"I was really nervous and then the adrenaline started going," Lehn said. "I'm so happy. I never even thought I would do cross country, so now, I'm really proud to go to state."
Lehn ran the race in 21:27.79 to lead the Patriots. The freshman said she tried using fellow competitors to break up the strength of the gusting winds at Elks Golf Course, trying to keep pace with Aurora's Ella Eggleston. She tried passing Eggleston at the end, but she could not keep pace on the final stretch. Next week, she'll be making the trip to Kearney with teammate Lynsie Lancaster.
"Lynsie is such a great role model, and I'm so happy that were going to state together. I'm really excited," Lehn said.
Boys race
South Central's Rowan Jarosik knows he has what it takes to qualify for the state meet in Kearney, so he set his goal for Thursday's district race as high as it could go: gold medal or bust.
Throughout the race, Jarosik and Aurora's Lucas Gautier were way out in front of the rest of the pack. Unfortunately for the Red Raider standout, Jarosik's kick at the end wasn't enough to overtake Gautier.
"We've raced against each other quite a bit; at UNK, we were with each other the whole time but he out-kicked me. So, we're very similar speeds," Jarosik said. "I figured it would be between us two at the end."
Jarosik placed second with a time of 17:21.94, roughly half of a second behind Gautier. The two runners were nearly 16 seconds ahead of the next finisher.
Even though he was determined to walk away from the district meet with the gold medal, Jarosik is excited to show what he can do at state.
"I've been staying healthy, and this is probably the best training that I've had, over the course of a few months, compared to what I've ever had," the Red Raider said. "I'm feeling very confident. This is probably the most confident I've ever been, just knowing I'm as strong as I've ever been as a runner.
"I'd like to get as close to second as I can get."
Girls team results
1, Minden 23; 2, Aurora 28; 3, Kearney Catholic 48; 4, Adams Central 52; 5, Holdrege 109; 6, Ord 109
Girls individual results
1, Jessie Hurt, Min, 20:37.42; 2, Alexis Ericksen, Aur, 20:48.64; 3, Ella Eggleston, Aur, 21:21.38; 4, Catherine Lehn, AC, 21:27.79; 5, Trinity Houchin, Min, 21:35.88; 6, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 21:46.79; 7, Lindsey Rehtus, Min, 21:51.36; 8, Lizzie Black, KC, 21:52.20; 9, Kaitlyn Oswald, Aur, 22:05.88; 10, Hallie Verhage, FC, 22:07.64; 11, Larissa Labenz, Min, 22:14.76; 12Maya Moxley, KC, 22:22.69; 13, Hadley McGowen, KC, 22:22.83; 14, Makenna Oswald, Aur, 22:27.18; 15, Aadison Bellamy, KC, 22:32.94
Adams Central girls results
4, Catherine Lehn 21:27.79; 6, Lynsie Lancaster 21:46.79; Emmery Huyser 23:33.51; Brooke Baker 24:36.35; Kaylee Buchholz 25:08.09; Addie Cass 25:25.93
Fillmore Central girls results
10, Hallie Verhage 22:07.64
Minden girls results
1, Jessie Hurt 20:37.42; 5, Trinity Houchin 21:35.88; 7, Lindsey Rehtus 21:51.36; 11, Larissa Labenz 22:14.76; Ilyana Cardenas 22:50.47
Boys team results
1, Holdrege 29; 2, Aurora 31; 3, Fillmore Central 55; 4, Ord 57; 5, Minden 59; 6, Adams Central 114; 7, Kearney Catholic 126; 8, Gibbon 145; 9, St. Paul 157; 10, Fairbury 162
Boys individual results
1, Lucas Gautier, Aur, 17:20.55; 2, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 17:21.94; 3, Nikolas Schrock, Hol, 17:37.93; 4, Caden Jameson, Min, 17:58.37; 5, Garret Severance, Ord, 17:58.92; 6, Justin Golus, Hol, 18:06.66; 7, Brady VanBoening, Hol, 18:06.90; 8, Jalen Daugherty, Aur, 18:08.01; 9, Charlie Evans, Aur, 18:08.55; 10, Travis Meyers, FC, 18:09.69; 11, Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 18:13.07; 12, Ashtin Clark, FC, 18:14.75; 13, Alex Boudreau, Min, 18:16.82; 14, Ryan Stritt, AC, 18:17.10; 15, Masaki Arisawa, Ord, 18:18.39
Adams Central boys results
14, Ryan Stritt 18:17.10; Andrew Heckman 19:24.26; Matthew Mousel 19:48.91; Tayte Rogers 19:51.99; Riley DeJonge 20:57.73; Chase Harper 21:30.19
Fillmore Central boys results
10, Travis Meyers 18:09.69; 11, Cooper Schelkopf 18:13.07; 12, Ashtin Clark 18:14.75; Waylon Rayburn 19:10.49; Austin Wurtz 19:35.17; Cameron Knight 21:07.00
Minden boys results
4, Caden Jameson 17:58.37; 13, Alex Boudreau 18:16.82; Samuel Cederburg 18:55.76; Alex Brais 19:07.73; Kole Nielsen 19:15.28; Tanner Gibb 22:20.36
South Central boys results
2, Rowan Jarosik 17:21.94; Sean Heaton 20:34.07