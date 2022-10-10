Huskers at Michigan.jpg
Nebraska volleyball had no issues in completing a sweep of Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor. Madi Kubik (15 kills) and Whitney Lauenstein (10) finished in double figure scoring for the 14-1 Huskers.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh straight match with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 sweep at No. 24 Michigan in front of 3,566 at the Crisler Center on Saturday night.

Lexi Rodriguez had a season-high 25 digs in the three-set match to go with a pair of aces to spark the Huskers, who are now 14-1 and 6-0 in the Big Ten. Madi Kubik led the attack with 15 kills on .519 hitting, while Whitney Lauenstein had 10 kills and six blocks.

