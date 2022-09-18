Oklahoma Nebraska Football
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph leads the team onto the field before before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

 Rebecca S. Gratz

LINCOLN — Memorial Stadium in Lincoln was half full at the start of the fourth quarter on Saturday, as Nebraska's systemic problems in all facets of the game were painfully on display in a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma.

This program is on the ropes, but that's probably not a news flash.

Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond (31) sacks Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Oklahoma's Marvin Mims Jr. (17) carries a punt return against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Oklahoma's Marcus Major (24) runs in a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Oklahoma's Marvin Mims Jr. (17) misses a pass while under pressure from Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes the ball against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Tommi Hill (0) tackles Oklahoma's Marvin Mims Jr. (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) passes against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 49-14. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Oklahoma's Jovantae Barnes (2) rushes against Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Oklahoma's Eric Gray (0) rushes against Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, left, meets with Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Oklahoma's Jonah Laulu (8) celebrates with teammates DaShaun White (23) and Billy Bowman Jr. (5) after sacking Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) as teammate Bryce Benhart (54) helps Thompson up off the turf during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes the ball to Brayden Willis (9) while under coverage from Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
