Huskers practice in Ireland
The Nebraska Cornhuskers practice Wednesday morning in Dublin, Ireland, ahead of their season opener Saturday against Northwestern in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN — Of all the storylines swirling around Nebraska football to start the 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, perhaps none is more mysterious or as intriguing as the direction of the Husker offense.

Nebraska enters Saturday's game as a double-digit favorite over the Wildcats, with the belief among many pundits that NU has succeeded in revamping its offense nearly top to bottom.

