LINCOLN — Of all the storylines swirling around Nebraska football to start the 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, perhaps none is more mysterious or as intriguing as the direction of the Husker offense.
Nebraska enters Saturday's game as a double-digit favorite over the Wildcats, with the belief among many pundits that NU has succeeded in revamping its offense nearly top to bottom.
The revamp has been well-documented: Nebraska hired a new offensive coordinator in Mark Whipple, a new wide receivers coach in Mickey Joseph, a new offensive line coach in Donovan Raiola, brought in two transfer quarterbacks, a handful of new receivers, and injected new talent into the offensive backfield.
So, can it all come together against Northwestern?
"I just want to see efficiency," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said on Thursday during a press conference in Dublin.
"I know I sound like a broken record with that but it really doesn't matter what offense you're running, if you run it well it can work. The key to that is just operating with efficiency and speed. I've seen that from these guys. They definitely know what they're doing. We've rehearsed it more times than we would for a normal game and the guys are confident."
The Nebraska coaching staff has been saying all week that it expects the revamped offense to sputter at times, meaning NU may need to lean on its defense a bit early on against Northwestern and the season.
Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson, who will be making his first start for Nebraska on Saturday, will be expected to jump start an offense that has been marred by turnovers and miscues throughout the Frost tenure.
During a press conference on Wednesday in Dublin, Whipple said Thompson and the offense will have to ride the ups and downs.
"I've said enough times, taking care of the football and being a leader, but the leadership comes from your plays and not from your mouth," Whipple said about what he expects from his players.
"There's going to be a bump in the road. There's going to be something that happens, it always does in the first game."
Whipple said it will be important for the offense to "get out of the first quarter without giving the game away then settle in. It's kind of the way we've been in our scrimmages throughout spring and fall."
Asked whether Thompson has won over his teammates as the leader of the offense Whipple said, "He's won me over. He's won coach (Frost) over and the other guys are really pushing."
In the preseason Thompson has impressed coaches and teammates with his knowledge of the offense and his work ethic, not to mention a bit of swagger he carries around.
"You've got to carry yourself with confidence to give confidence," Whipple said.
"He not only has to learn offensively multiple sides of the run game and the pass game. He's done a really good job."
As much as the Nebraska offense is a mystery to fans waiting to see what it can do this week, the opposition faces a tall order in trying to prepare, as well.
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said during a press conference this week before traveling to Dublin that his coaches and players have been forced to watch tape of a number of new guys expected to see the field for the Nebraska offense.
"Pop on the LSU tape and watch Trey Palmer, dude's a freak," Fitzgerald said.
"You pop on the Texas tape and it just, you know, there's Casey (Thompson) right away jumping out to you and Marcus (Washington). It's not hard to see all those things when you pop on the tape."
Fitzgerald said coaches and players have pored over film on Whipple's offense at Pittsburgh last season.
"We're going to have our hands full, especially in the first quarter and how they're going to marry that together," he said.
"We're going to have to just plan to adjust with poise. And, more importantly, as always, in the opener it's about how you execute. It's about the turnover ratio. You know, making sure you can make big plays in the kick game and minimize those against you."
Leading up to the trip to Dublin, Thompson talked about fellow Texas transfer Washington and LSU transfer Palmer as receivers who have great speed and run good routes.
Frost said Nebraska may play more than one quarterback, although he indicated Thompson gives NU the best chance to win.
"I don't know if the talent gap is as big as just the experience gap," he said.
"Casey's played a lot of football and he's plenty talented to do everything that we need a quarterback to do in the run game and the pass game. I think that's going to be important for us early on here in the season."