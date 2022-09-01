LINCOLN — The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team picked up its fourth sweep in a row to start the season with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Loyola Marymount in the first match of the Husker Invitational on Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

A crowd of 8,099 saw the Huskers (4-0) hit .363 to turn aside the Lions (1-3). Nebraska played two setters for the first time this season with Nicklin Hames leading the way with 22 assists and Anni Evans contributing nine assists.

