Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.