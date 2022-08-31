LINCOLN — Coming off an undefeated opening weekend for the Nebraska volleyball team that included consecutive sweeps of Tulsa, Pepperdine and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the Ameritas Players Challenge, Nebraska head coach John Cook challenged his players.
What Cook is focused on this week in practice is fine-tuning what he said were inconsistencies in the Husker attack.
The team as a whole, he said, spent Monday working on footwork, positioning, blocking technique and serving.
"They got a big lecture about serving yesterday," Cook said Tuesday during his weekly press conference, noting service aces were far and few between during the first weekend of action.
"We send them videos so they kind of have a preview of what's going to happen and where we're going to work on."
Sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein turned in a big weekend for Nebraska. In NU's three wins she averaged 3.44 kills per set with a .353 hitting percentage to go with 1.44 blocks per set.
Cook said Lauenstein's performance was not a surprise given the work she has done in the offseason to improve.
"She's been on a mission all summer and just in practice, she's starting to figure it out a little bit," he said.
"Last year was freshman year and just trying to survive, and now I think she's on a mission. She knows what she wants. And she's got after it. She wants to play. She wants to be great. She got lifter of the year. That's a big telltale sign right there."
Cook said Lauenstein has "always been a great athlete. It's just becoming a better volleyball player. And she's very quick. She flies, she's fast off the floor. She has a very fast arm. So those are a lot of things you can't coach or develop. She has those and we can refine them but she's got some talent there to work with."
Cook said he's also challenging sophomore setter Kennedi Orr to improve.
"Well, it would look like every set is the same," Cook said, talking about what he expects from his setters.
"It's consistent tempo and consistent location and she was a little inconsistent this past weekend."
Nebraska dropped from the top spot in the AVCA coaches poll this week and is ranked No. 2, replaced by Texas after the Longhorns' two wins at Ohio State.
"Texas went and had two great wins at Ohio State," Cook said.
"So they deserve it. They proved it. And we played some good teams. Pepperdine was not ranked in the top 10. So, I'm assuming that's it, but hey, great. Let them have it. Just so we don't worry about that stuff."
Nebraska is back at home this week for a pair of matches, hosting Loyola Marymount on Thursday and Ole Miss on Saturday. On Friday, Loyola Marymount and Ole Miss will play in a neutral-site match.
The match with Ole Miss, in particular, will be of interest to Husker fans as former Nebraska walk-on Kayla Banwarth is making her first trip back to Lincoln as head coach for the Rebels.
Banwarth played libero at Nebraska from 2007 to 2010 and served as an assistant coach on Nebraska's 2017 national championship team.
The Dubuque, Iowa, native went on to pursue a professional playing career during which she won an Olympic bronze medal as the U.S. national team libero, as well as an FIVB World Championship. After that pro career Banwarth returned to Nebraska to serve as an assistant coach under Cook from 2017 to 2019.
Banwarth and the Rebels recorded the best turnaround in Division I volleyball, improving from 1-19 in 2020 to 21-9 in 2021, leading Ole Miss to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 11 years.
"I never thought she would end up being a head coach, but she's obviously done a good job," Cook said.
Nebraska volleyball notes:
-After three matches Nebraska leads the nation in opponent hitting percentage, holding its three opponents at the Ameritas Players Challenge to a combined .010 hitting percentage.
-The Huskers hit .388 in the season-opening sweep against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. It was NU's best hitting percentage in a season opener since hitting .400 against Hawaii in 2001. NU's defense held the Islanders to a minus .021 hitting percentage. That was Nebraska's best defensive performance in a season opener since 2013.
-The Huskers averaged 3.44 blocks per set last weekend, which ranks seventh nationally. Kaitlyn Hord led the way with 2.00 blocks per set, a mark that ranks eighth in the nation. She also hit .375 and posted 1.78 kills per set.
-The last time the Huskers started the season with three straight sweeps was 2006, when NU opened the season with six consecutive wins by sweep.