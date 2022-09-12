The last time the Nebraska and Stanford volleyball teams met in Lincoln in 2019, Huskers head coach John Cook threw a light-hearted, yet somewhat serious jab at media covering the event.
Cook was pleasantly surprised when he entered his post-match press conference and the room at the Bob Devaney Sports Center was nearly full of reporters.
"There must not be any football going on tonight," the coach said with his signature no-teeth smirk.
As the Cardinal visit Nebraska's capital city again for Tuesday's primetime matchup, Husker football is certainly on the minds of many as Scott Frost was fired Sunday morning hours after an embarrassing 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium.
But volleyball — and the top 10 matchup with Stanford — should be in the forefront for at least a few hours.
It'll be Nebraska's first meeting with a top-10 opponent this season. The Huskers were ranked second in the latest AVCA poll and the Cardinal ninth.
The showdown between undefeated Nebraska and two-loss Stanford is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network and broadcast on KHAS 1230 AM.
Here's a look at how the teams stack up:
Noting Nebraska
• The Huskers are hitting .279 as a team and holding their opponents to .107 hitting, the No. 2 mark in the nation.
• Nebraska ranks sixth nationally in kills per set (14.30) and 16th in assists per set (12.91).
• Outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein is averaging a team-high 3.74 kills per set with a team-leading .367 hitting percentage to go with 1.09 blocks per set. Lauenstein had a career-high 25 kills on .385 hitting in the win at Creighton last week. It was the most kills by a Husker in a match since Mikaela Foecke had 27 kills in the NCAA Championship match against Stanford in 2018.
• Outside hitter Madi Kubik is averaging 3.43 kills per set and 2.13 digs per set. Kubik surpassed 1,000 career kills over the weekend, becoming the 24th Husker all-time to reach that mark.
• Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord is averaging 1.43 kills and a team-best 1.57 blocks per set, which ranks 12th nationally. Hord ranks among the NCAA active career leaders in three categories. Entering the week, the Penn State grad transfer ranked No. 2 among active NCAA Division I players in career blocks (558), blocks per set (1.32) and is No. 3 in career hitting percentage (.405).
• Lindsay Krause had a career-high 16 kills in the victory at Creighton last week and averages 2.25 kills per set for the Big Red.
• Senior Nicklin Hames has been the leading setter for the Husker attack since switching to a 6-2 system on Sept. 1. Hames has averaged 7.09 assists per set in the last three matches to go with 2.96 digs per set this season. Hames is one ace away from joining Allison Weston at No. 10 on the all-time career aces chart at Nebraska. Hames ranks fourth in school history in career digs, now with 1,430. She is No. 2 in NU history in career assists with 4,730, trailing only Fiona Nepo's 4,824 (1995-98).
• Sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez is averaging a team-best 4.13 digs per set and leads the Huskers with six service aces. Rodriguez is the reigning AVCA National Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Scouting Stanford
• No. 9 Stanford is 4-2 this season having faced one of the toughest schedules in the nation. The Cardinal have wins at No. 13 Florida (3-2) and No. 3 Minnesota (3-1), and their two losses are to No. 1 Texas (0-3) and No. 20 Penn State (2-3).
• Kendall Lipp leads the Cardinal with 4.00 kills per set and is hitting .275 with a team-best 10 aces.
• Caitie Baird averages 3.05 kills per set, and Sami Francis contributes 2.09 kills per set and a team-high 1.65 blocks per set. She is hitting .427 this season.
• Setter Kami Miner is averaging 10.52 assists per set as the Cardinal are hitting .248 on the season.
• Stanford ranks 11th nationally with 2.93 blocks per set.
Series history
• Stanford leads the all-time series, 11-6, and has won the last four meetings between the teams.
• Stanford defeated the Huskers, 3-1 (25-19, 12-25, 25-21, 25-23), in Palo Alto last season on Sept. 14. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst each had 10 kills for the Huskers in that match.
• Nebraska's last win over Stanford was Aug. 29, 2008, a 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 sweep in Omaha.
• The Huskers are 1-3 against the Cardinal in matches played in Lincoln with the lone victory at the NU Coliseum in 1989.