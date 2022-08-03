LINCOLN — Megan Whittaker held onto the two-stroke lead she carried into Wednesday’s final round and the Nebraska Cornhusker secured a summer sweep of the two Nebraska Golf Association majors.
Whittaker, who’s from Elkhorn and won the women’s match play earlier this summer, finished the 48th Nebraska Women’s Amateur at even par 213 across 54 holes.
“I felt like my putting was really solid all week,” Whittaker said. “I hit a lot of good approach shots to hit a lot of greens out here, so I didn’t have to chip too much.”
Of winning both major titles, Whittaker said: “I just wanted to give myself a chance to win one of them, and I still can’t really comprehend that (I won both).”
Whittaker fended off teammates and former teammates during the final round at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club while turning in a 3-over 74. She held a one stroke lead over Nebraska-Kearney’s Allison Comer, who led after the first round. Comer had three birdies through the first 10 holes Wednesday, but had two doubles and two bogeys across the final eight holes to close with a 74 for solo third place at 5-over for the tournament.
Wahoo’s Haley Thiele, a teammate of Whittaker’s, took home silver after producing one of the more steady performances for the tourney. Thiele’s three rounds were all within three strokes of each other. She shot 70, 72, 73 and took home $250 in winnings.
UNO’s Sydney Taake was fourth, finishing her tournament with her best round (even par, 71).
Omaha’s Julia Karmazin was the Low Junior with a 10-over par performance for the week. She placed fifth.
Two-time defending champion Danica Badura of Aurora finished ninth (+16).
Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup tied after first day
WICHITA, Kansas — Nebraska and Kansas are tied after day one of the Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup duel at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wichita, Kansas.
Team Nebraska won the morning four-ball matches Wednesday, taking three of the four matches. Kolby Brown and Trevor Gutschewski, Jackson Benge and Thomas Bryson, and Brock Kuhlman and Will Mullin each recorded wins for the Nebraskans.
The Kansans fired back in the afternoon foursomes, winning three of the four bouts. Coltrane Mittag and Thomas Bryson were the winning team, by a score of 3-and-2.
Thursday’s rounds will be singles matches.