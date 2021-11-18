LINCOLN – The No. 9 Nebraska wrestling team dominated No. 15 North Carolina allowing only six points and recording three-straight bonus point victories to defeat the Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) 27-6 at the Devaney Center on Wednesday night.
#17 Liam Cronin (125) started the night off strong for the Huskers with a takedown and an escape in route to a defeat of Spencer Moore by decision, 3-1. North Carolina then scored its only points of the dual as #30 Alex Thomsen (133) and #5 Chad Red Jr. (141) kept their matches close but lost by decision, and North Carolina took a 6-3 lead before Nebraska won the remaining seven bouts.
At 149, #14 Ridge Lovett continued his early season success as he upset No. 6 Zach Sherman by decision 4-3. Lovett is now 3-0 on the season.
The night's most exciting match took place at 157 as #16 Peyton Robb followed suit and defeated defending national champion #2 Austin O'Connor, holding him to only two points in a 5-2 win by decision. Robb now holds an impressive 33-13 career record.
Action continued as Bubba Wilson (165) battled Sonny Santiago recording an escape and a takedown on his way to a 3-2 win by decision. Returning three-time All-American #3 Mikey Labriola (174) made his season debut in an impressive fashion as he tallied a 3-2 win over #22 Clay Lautt, and the Huskers took a 15-6 lead with three bouts to go.
The final three matches of the night saw the Big Red rack up its first bonus points. Two-time All-American #10 Taylor Venz (184) recorded six points in the first period on his way to a major decision victory over Hunter Queen. Fellow All-American #12 Eric Schultz (197) recorded his second win of the season with a dominating 16-3 win by major decision over Mark Chaid before #13 Christian Lance closed out the dual using a seven-point second period to earn a major decision over Brandon Whitman.
NU (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will return to action this Sunday at the Daktronics Open in Brookings, S.D. before the team travels to the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev. on December 3