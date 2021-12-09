AUSTIN, Texas — The Nebraska volleyball team swept Illinois 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 Thursday night, beating the Illini for the third time this season.
This victory came in the NCAA Regional semifinal and propelled the 10th-seeded Huskers (24-7) to the regional final against No. 2 Texas. The Huskers and Longhorns will meet at 9 p.m. Saturday night for spot in the national semifinals. The match, which is the seventh postseason meeting all-time between the former Big 12 foes, will be televised on ESPNU.
“I think it’s a great matchup for us,” said senior Lauren Stivrins said on ESPN’s postgame coverage. “We’re a really great defensive team; we love blockin, we love digging. (Texas is) obviously a very talented offensive team, so it’s going to be a battle.”
Texas completed a reverse sweep of Pac-12 champion Washington in the match prior to Nebraska’s. The Longhorns dug out of an 0-2 hole to survive and advance, winning the final two sets by a combined 40-15 over the Huskies.
Kayla Caffey and Madi Kubik headed Nebraska’s effort against Illinois Thursday in front of 4,488 fans inside Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas. The pair tied for the match-high in kills with 11.
Coffey hit a staggering .529 against an Illinois team without one of its top players in Megan Cooney, who missed the match with illness.
Nicklin Hames dished 33 assists for Nebraska. Hames’ solo block late in the third set was one of the more athletic plays on the night outside of Caffey’s explosiveness on the attack.
Following the flight of the ball through the air from Nebraska’s back row to the tape, Hames challenged Illinois’ Maddie Whittington with a joust at the net and won the battle. The point put NU up 20-15 en route to the set and match victory.
As a team, Nebraska hit .260 for the match to Illinois’ .088.
Lindsay Krause added eight kills and Ally Batenhorst six for the Huskers.
Kennedy Collins paced Illinois with eight kills while hitting .263. Jessica Nunge scored seven kills for the Illini, which finishes the season 22-12.
Illinois………......……….12 21 17
Nebraska………........…..25 25 25
Check hastingstribune.com for full coverage of the match.