LINCOLN — It wasn't easy but the Nebraska volleyball team advanced to its NCAA-record 38th regional appearance with a 3-1 victory over Kansas Friday night at the Devaney Center.

The No. 2 seed Huskers won the first two sets in relatively easy fashion (25-14 and 25-18) before Kansas took set three by a score of 25-19. The fourth set featured 13 ties and eight lead changes with the score within two points for the final 26 rallies, but Nebraska got back-to-back kills from Bekka Allick and Lindsay Krause to pull out a 26-24 victory to seal the match.

