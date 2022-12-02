LINCOLN — It wasn't easy but the Nebraska volleyball team advanced to its NCAA-record 38th regional appearance with a 3-1 victory over Kansas Friday night at the Devaney Center.
The No. 2 seed Huskers won the first two sets in relatively easy fashion (25-14 and 25-18) before Kansas took set three by a score of 25-19. The fourth set featured 13 ties and eight lead changes with the score within two points for the final 26 rallies, but Nebraska got back-to-back kills from Bekka Allick and Lindsay Krause to pull out a 26-24 victory to seal the match.
"Kansas played really well so a lot of credit to them," said Nebraska coach John Cook. "They made us and our fans dig deep. The crowd was electric tonight, and it was a lot of fun to be in the Devaney and see some great volleyball and competition by both teams. Both teams played their hearts out tonight. Fans got their money worth and both teams need to be complimented on how hard they played tonight."
With the win, Nebraska (26-5) advanced to an NCAA Regional for the 11th consecutive season and for the 28th time in the past 29 seasons. Kansas saw its season end with a 19-11 record, as the Huskers improved to 88-0-1 all-time against the Jayhawks.
Nebraska hit .232 in the match while limiting Kansas to a .152 attack percentage. The Huskers finished with 13 more kills (58-45) and 11 more digs (71-60) than the Jayhawks, while KU out-blocked Nebraska 13-11. Kansas also had four services aces, while Nebraska had one ace.
Cook said the Huskers dropping the third set was one instance where they missed Kenzie Knuckles, who is out for the season with a knee injury she suffered in practice ahead of the last week of the regular season.
"We miss her," Sook said. "In game three, we broke down in the back row in ball-handling and passing and that's where somebody like Kenzie can be a difference-maker."
Four Huskers finished in double-figure kills led by Krause's 13 kills on .357 hitting. Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst each had 10 kills and produced double-doubles. Allick had nine kills on a .562 attack percentage, Kaitlyn Horn led NU with seven blocks and Kubik led Nebraska with 16 digs.
Nicklin Hames returned to the lineup and had 25 assists, while Anni Evans finished with 20 assists.
Hames was back after missing the last two matches with an illness. Cook said she was cleared to play around noon on Friday.
"She was sick last week after getting hit in the head," he said. "She just looked really fresh, and you can tell she didn't gas out tonight. She looked really fresh, and it might be the healthiest she's been all year."
Said Hames: "It is really hard to sit on the sidelines and not be able to help. I was really excited when I finally got the news that I could help and participate.”
Rhian Swanson — who did not play in the first set — led Kansas with a match-high 14 kills. Kennedy Farris produced a match-high 17 digs and Rachel Langs had a match-high nine blocks.
"We had a tough time stopping them the last two sets," said Hames. "Their offensive picked it up a little bit, and we weren’t doing as well on defense.”
Set 1: Back-to-back blocks by Allick - one with Batenhorst and one with Lauenstein - put the Huskers on top, 5-2. Hord and Krause had a block before Kubik terminated a kill and then teamed up with Hord for a block and a 13-8 lead. After a service error, the Huskers rattled off four points in a row to go up 17-9. Batenhorst had two kills in that stretch. The Jayhawks came back with three points to cut it to 17-12, but the Big Red responded with kills by Lauenstein and Batenhorst and benefited from three Kansas errors to go back up 22-13. Krause and Kubik recorded consecutive kills, and the Huskers won the opening set, 25-14.
Set 2: Kansas led 11-10 when Hord and Batenhorst posted kills to put NU back in front. After a kill by KU's Rachel Langs tied the set at 13-13, the Huskers reeled off five kills in a row to go up 18-13. Allick and Kubik each had two, and Batenhorst had one. Nebraska led 20-16 before kills by Hord and Batenhorst added to the advantage. Allick closed out the set with two kills for a 25-18 win. Nebraska hit .395 in the second set.
Set 3: The Jayhawks used a 4-0 run to take an 8-5 lead, and the Jayhawks led by as many as five at 17-12. Nebraska strung together a three-point run with kills by Batenhorst and Kubik to get within 17-15, but Kansas answered with three kills and a block to go up by six, 21-15. Kansas closed out the third set, 25-19.
Set 4: With the score tied 6-6, Hord put together two blocks (with Krause and Lauenstein) and a kill to spark the Big Red to a 9-6 lead. The Huskers remained ahead at 13-10 after a Batenhorst kill, but Kansas went on a 5-1 run to take a 15-14 advantage. The Jayhawks had three kills, a block and an ace to put them back in front. Allick and Krause quickly responded for the Huskers with back-to-back kills, but Langs answered with a kill and a block for the Jayhawks to make it 17-16. NU went back in front, 18-17, after kills by Krause and Kubik, but once again Kansas had an answer as Swanson terminated and a Husker hitting error made it 19-18 Jayhawks. Hord stepped up for the Huskers yet again with a kill and a block with Batenhorst, as the Huskers went back ahead 20-19. But Kansas came right back with back-to-back kills to go back up, 21-20. The Jayhawks served long to tie the score at 23-23, and a Krause kill earned NU match point at 24-23. Kansas got a block to tie the score at 24-24, but Allick tipped a kill to the floor for a 25-24 match point. Krause finished off the match with her 13th kill for a 26-24 win.
The Huskers move on to the NCAA regional semifinals next Thursday. Nebraska's opponent and location will not be known until Saturday night.
If the No. 1 seed in the region, Louisville, advances to the NCAA regional semifinals, it will host the regional next Thursday and Saturday. Should Louisville get upset by No. 8 seed Purdue on Saturday night, the Huskers would then host the regional at the Devaney Center.
"I’m just trying to take it all in, but also just stay focused on what’s at hand," said freshman Bekka Allick. "We have the potential to go all the way."