LINCOLN — As much as the Nebraska football team has focused week by week on its upcoming opponents, the intense focus on who will lead the program following the season's final game at Iowa on Friday looms large on the horizon.
As for the game, Nebraska enters the contest at 3-8 with a chance to spoil the Hawkeyes' chance to advance to the Big Ten championship game and to snap what is a seven-game losing streak to Iowa.
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said on Tuesday he's not spoken to NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts about the job but expects to either over the weekend or sometime next week.
The wins haven't come for Nebraska under Joseph, but he said he has seen progress since taking over the program a couple of months ago.
"I think they're better now than when I found them," he said during the weekly news conference.
"I think they're a better team, a more confident team. I know they haven't gotten the wins, but I think they're better people right now. I think they can see the growth in themselves and I can see the growth. I think that they know that you can build something. We're a couple of pieces away because we play some close games."
Nebraska edge Caleb Tannor said he believes Joseph has done as well as can be expected.
"I feel like he has done a good job," Tannor said.
"For him to be able to short notice without him knowing be able to step in that role. I feel like that is a hard role to step into when your back is against the wall. He has always had the right things to say to us in team meetings and stuff like that."
Nebraska defensive lineman Colton Feist said Joseph quickly made an impression on players for his ability to get as much out of them as was possible after a 1-3 start.
"I think Coach Joseph has done a really good at building relationships with the players," Feist said.
"On a personal perspective, he has really built a relationship with me. He is talking to me about games. He is talking about what I did good, what I did bad, what I need to improve on. I think his leadership has been really good. He has gotten the team to really go behind him. Everybody is playing for him."
As for the game on Friday, Joseph said quarterback Casey Thompson has made even more progress in recovering from an arm injury that kept him out of two games and "threw the ball well" in practice on Tuesday.
Thompson, like many other NU players, will have to navigate what a new coaching staff might mean for the future. Thompson listed a number of reasons why Nebraska struggled again in 2022.
"We talk a lot as a team," he said.
"I try to remind the guys that we have to do the things necessary to win the game throughout the week and the whole offseason. I would just say it's a cumulation of winning football. You have to have a winning mindset and a winning culture. You have to have winning coaches and players in the building. Everyone has to be pulling on the same rope, and we have to be doing things right."
Thompson said it comes down to "elite" preparation, coaches and players.
"Then we have to execute on the field," he said.
"There is a lot of factors that go into all of it, but from the grand scheme of things, we've been a little off. Whatever the reason may be, I'm excited to see who is going to take over as the head coach. They get paid a lot of money to figure those things out."
Thompson said the program needs to be more disciplined and show improved performance under pressure.
"It's a lot of different little things that all add up to be big things," he said.
"It just overall comes down to having a winning culture, winning talent and a winning mindset. For whatever reason, we've lacked a little bit of that this year. Last game of the season, we are still having great attitude and great effort. We are still having good practices and a lot of buy in. I am really excited about this program and our future."