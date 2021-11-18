The Nebraska men's basketball team looks to regain its winning ways on Friday night, as the Huskers take on Idaho State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Tipoff between the Huskers and Bengals is set for 6 p.m. A limited number of 300 Level tickets for Friday's game are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8BIGRED during business hours or at the PBA Box Office beginning Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The Huskers (1-2) showed fortitude, clawing back from a 19-point first-half deficit to get within one, but could not get over the hump in a 77-69 loss to Creighton on Tuesday night.
Despite shooting 37 percent, the Huskers were within 68-62 with less than four minutes left before Creighton's Ryan Hawkins hit a pair of 3-pointers to put the game out of reach.
The loss was a costly one for the Big Red, as junior Trey McGowens suffered a foot injury which will keep him out of action for a significant part of the season.
McGowens had started all 30 games since arriving at Nebraska.
While one Husker was sidelined, another made a successful return against CU, as senior Kobe Webster returned to action after missing the Huskers' first two games because of injury.
He provided an immediate spark, scoring nine points in a 19-2 spurt that nearly erased the Bluejay lead.
Webster finished with a team-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, as he posted his third 20-point game as a Husker.
NU also got a boost off the bench from Xavier transfer C.J. Wilcher, who scored a career-high 15 points, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range.
The 6-foot-5 guard has become an important part of the Husker rotation in his first season at Nebraska, averaging 8.3 points per game while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.
Friday's game with Idaho State begins a stretch of three games over a six-day span for Nebraska, as the Huskers host Southern (Sunday) and Tennessee State (Tuesday).
Idaho State (1-2) has been off since a 77-51 loss to Seattle on Sunday evening.
The Bengals were tied at 25 at the half, but Seattle shot 66 percent in the second half to pull away.
Brayden Parker led ISU with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor, but was the only Bengal in double figures. Idaho State brought back all five starters from a team that went 13-11 last season, including a trio of double-figure scorers.
About Idaho State
Idaho State is 1-2 on the season and looks to snap a two-game losing streak. The Bengals opened the season with an 82-61 win over Eastern Oregon before suffering back-to-back losses at Pepperdine (65-60) and at Seattle (77-51).
Ryan Looney is in his third season at the school after coaching at the Division II and III levels. Before taking over Idaho State, he spent three seasons at Division II Point Loma, guiding the program to a 69-28 record, including a 31-5 mark in 2018-19.
The Bengals return all five starters from a team that went 13-11 and finished fourth in the Big Sky Conference in 2020-21 with an 8-6 record. It marked the program's first .500 season since 2015-16.
Senior guard Tarik Cool earned all-conference accolades after averaging a team-high 14.0 points per game, while Robert Ford III averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
This season, Cool is at a team-high 12.0 ppg to lead three Bengals in double figures, as eight players play at least 16 minutes per game. Brayden Parker comes off the bench and is chipping in 11.3 ppg, while Ford is at 10.7 ppg and has hit a team-high six 3-pointers.
Friday's matchup is the second ever between the two programs, and first since a 98-72 Husker win on Dec. 3, 1994.
NU is 29-8 all-time against Big Sky members.