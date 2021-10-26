The Nebraska men’s basketball team hits the court for a pair of exhibition games this week, as the Huskers host Peru State and Colorado at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup with Peru State takes place on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. tipoff.
A look at the Huskers
Head coach Fred Hoiberg begins his third season at the helm of the Husker program with a strong returning corps back for the first time in his tenure. The Huskers return three starters and seven letterwinners while welcoming eight scholarship newcomers.
The returnees are led by fourth-year junior Trey McGowens, who averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2020-21. He is joined by returning starters Lat Mayen (8.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Derrick Walker Jr. (5.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg), as the trio combined for 70 starts last year. McGowens and Mayen started all 27 games, while Walker started the Huskers’ final 16 games after he was ruled eligible on Jan. 10.
NU also returns a trio of key reserves in Kobe Webster (8.1 ppg, 38 percent from 3-point range), Eduardo Andre (2.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg) and Trevor Lakes (3.7 ppg, 1.1 rpg).
The newcomers include a recruiting class which was ranked in the top-15 nationally by ESPN, as well as three Division I transfers. Bryce McGowens is one of the top-25 recruits in the country and was a five-star recruit by several recruiting services after averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game last season. He was the Gatorade South Carolina Player of the Year and was selected to the Jordan Brand roster.
Wilhelm Breidenbach was a top-100 recruit by ESPN as he averaged 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game at national power Mater Dai High School before he suffered a season-ending injury.
Junior college transfer Keisei Tominaga earned NJCAA All-America honors after 16.3 points per game and shooting 48 percent from 3-point range. Tominaga played in the Olympics for his native Japan and ranked among the leading scorers in the event despite being the youngest competitor in the field.
The transfers are led by fifth-year senior Alonzo Verge Jr., who averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game at Arizona State. In 2019-20, he was the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year as he averaged 14.6 points per game, including a 43-point outburst.
Both C.J. Wilcher (Xavier) and Keon Edwards (DePaul) were both top-100 recruits in high school and come to NU with four years of eligibility remaining. Wilcher played in 15 games for Xavier, averaging 3.3 points per game, while Edwards saw action in five games for DePaul.
About Peru State
Head Coach Bob Ludwig begins his sixth season at Peru State and looks to bounce back after a 9-15 record last season. Ludwig, who played collegiately at nearby Nebraska Wesleyan, guided Peru State to a pair of NAIA National Tournament appearances in his first two years at the school (2017-18, 2018-19).
This season, the Bobcats return 10 players, including their top three scorers. Senior Henry Tanksley is the team’s top returnee, as he averaged 17.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season. Ty Griggs averaged 10.8 points per game in 23 contests, including 17 starts and shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range, while Skyler Wilson averaged 10.7 points per game in 19 games. Isaac Simpson led PSC with 31 3-pointers and shot 41 percent from beyond the arc.
One newcomer that has Husker ties is junior forward Dedoch Chan, who was on the Huskers’ 2018-19 roster, but did not play a game before leaving the team.
Peru State, which begins its regular-season schedule on Thursday, averaged 73.5 ppg last year while shooting 45 percent from the floor and out-rebounding foes by 0.7 caroms per game.
Huskers’ exhibition history
Nebraska is 59-6 all-time in exhibition games dating back to the 1966-67 season and has won its last 17 exhibition games since a 54-50 loss to SIU-Edwardsville in 2006. In all, NU has won 28 of its last 29 exhibition games dating back to 2001.
The Huskers are 16-0 against in-state teams in exhibition games dating back to the 2001-02 season, including a 75-43 win over Peru State in 2010.
The 2021-22 season will mark the first time that Nebraska has played two exhibition games since the 2017-18 season (at Mississippi State; Northwood). That season also featured a charity exhibition game.
What is back for the Big Red
For the first time in Fred Hoiberg’s three seasons, the Huskers return a significant portion of their roster. With three starters (Trey McGowens, Lat Mayen and Derek Walker) and two of its top reserves (Kobe Webster and Eduardo Andre), the Huskers return nearly 50 percent of their scoring and more than 40 percent of their rebounding and assists.
While it may not seem like a large number, the two previous teams had just 21 percent and two percent of its points back from the previous season — the lowest two totals for the Huskers over the last 20 years. In Hoiberg’s first season, NU returned just one letterwinner and 50 points — the fewest returning total by any power conference school (Power Five + Big East) in a decade.