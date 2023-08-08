LINCOLN — It doesn’t take long to identify where on the field the Nebraska football program has struggled most in recent times.
Inconsistent play at quarterback and on the offensive and defensive lines have stood out in that regard.
It probably isn’t a stretch to say all three areas on the field are under the microscope in Nebraska’s ongoing fall camp, as the Huskers prepare for the launch of the Matt Rhule era on the road Aug. 31 at Minnesota.
Rhule told reporters on Tuesday that he’s seeing progress as NU continues to grind in camp.
In particular, Rhule talked about the play of his quarterbacks and the emergence of one guy in particular.
Establishing a No. 2 at quarterback has been an area of emphasis this fall.
“The quarterbacks are playing really well,” Rhule said.
“Jeff (Sims) has done a really good job. He’s understanding situationally what we want from him. Chubba (Purdy) has made huge leaps, in my opinion. I thought he had a great summer. I think he’s having a really good camp. I’m really proud of Chubba.”
In limited time on the field since transferring to Nebraska from Florida State in 2022, Purdy threw for 147 yards and three interceptions. Purdy made his only start for Nebraska last season at home against Minnesota and played a fair number of snaps at Michigan.
Rhule said Purdy has made the jump from what coaches saw from him in the spring game.
“You know, we came to him and challenged him in the spring and he’s done nothing but respond,” Rhule said.
“It’s a credit to him and his family. A lot of kids nowadays run and hide and Chubba has taken everything head on. Heinrich (Haarberg) continues to grow and develop, so they’re all three guys we have confidence in.”
If Nebraska football expects to make a jump in year one under Rhule, NU will need to establish dominance in the trenches.
Without great line play, Rhule said it will be impossible to be a punishing running team.
“You can’t be the type of team that we want to be if you don’t have great offensive and defensive line play, and then you add into that and the tight ends and linebackers and your front sevens,” he said.
“You’ll just never be built on a solid foundation. So, what I would like to see is them to continue to improve and play well and gain confidence, and also kind of begin to take over a little bit of the locker room.”
Part of re-establishing a running mentality back to Nebraska football starts with making a point to run the ball.
Coaches have been using offensive formations with two tight ends, a fullback and a running back, giving the offensive line opportunities to enforce its will.
Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola said after practice on Tuesday his group of linemen are learning to have the right mentality — even the young players.
“You know, all of those young guys are working really hard to understand the standard,” Raiola said.
“As a young guy you learn a lot of offense. At times you’re thinking too much and trying to figure things out. But you can see flashes from them, all of them really. They’re just getting better and better each day.”
Raiola said it usually takes players a couple of years to learn and feel comfortable in Nebraska’s blocking schemes.
In addition to the five guys expected to start, coaches have pointed to the work of incoming freshmen Sam Sledge and Gunnar Gottula, as well as other young guys.
“Offensive line play is such a process,” Raiola said.
“The process of understanding the technique and the way we block is a lot different than most people. They worked hard all last year, all off-season, and now they’re getting more comfortable, and once you believe it’s fun to watch.”
Rhule summed up the key to what Nebraska wants to do.
“At the end of the day, we want to run the ball and stop the run and we want to protect our quarterback and affect their quarterback,” he said.
“We need big powerful guys out there who are smart and can handle all the looks and our defense certainly provides a lot of challenges.”
In other notes:
— Rhule said on Tuesday freshman linebacker Maverick Noonan is out for the season with a knee injury. Noonan is expected to have surgery soon and faces up to a sixth-month recovery.
— Wide receiver Marcus Washington injured an ankle this week but is expected to return to practice by this weekend. Washington had just returned to practice this week after nursing a broken bone is his finger.
— Receivers Zavier Betts and Malachi Coleman did not practice on Tuesday for undisclosed reasons.
— Rhule talked about the importance of special teams and the mindset he wants players to have on those units.
“We’re going to have to do everything right, you know, to have a chance to win games and so I want guys when they play special teams to know, ‘Hey, I’m affecting winning, you know, like how I play affects whether we win or lose.’ I think we’re making that progress,” Rhule said.
— Special teams coordinator Ed Foley said following Monday’s practice that kickers junior Timmy Bleekrode and freshman Tristan Alvano are in a dead heat for the starting place kicker.
In addition, junior punter Brian Buschini appears to lead the way in becoming NU’s kickoff man. Buschini has been named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s top punter.
— Quarterback Jeff Sims was one of 35 quarterbacks named to the Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list. The award is given to the nation’s top signal caller.