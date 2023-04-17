Baseball vs Northwestern G3
Nebraska infielder Gabe Swansen bats during a game against Northwestern Sunday at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. Swansen hit two home runs in the series finale.

 Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska belted a ballpark-record seven home runs and clinched the series sweep with an 18-5 win against Northwestern on Sunday afternoon at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

The seven home runs are the most by the Huskers in a single-game since crushing six in game one of a doubleheader against Southern Utah on March 6, 2001 in Cedar City, Utah.

