LINCOLN — When No. 2 Nebraska and No. 17 Creighton square off in Omaha on Wednesday it will be the renewal of a rivalry that has allowed the state to showcase just how big volleyball is in the state.
The Huskers have started the season 5-0 and have yet to lose a single match. Facing the Bluejays at the CHI Health Center, the site of the 2022 Final Four, will give Nebraska its first test of the season and expose first-year Huskers to the big time.
"Well, for the state this is a celebration of two nationally ranked volleyball programs and it's going to be breaking an attendance record," Nebraska head coach John Cook said on Monday during the weekly press conference.
"It's a great, great example for all the young kids playing on all the high school teams that are playing, just to see how important volleyball is here. And then it's, you know, the Final Four is going to be in the same building in December so it's a very significant match in that regard."
As of Monday, more than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the game in Omaha against the Bluejays. Creighton (4-1) is coming off a 3-1 loss to No. 16 Kentucky. The Bluejays are led by outside hitters Norah Sis and Keeley Davis.
"Well, their two outsides are really solid; Norah Sis is having a great year, Keeley's been around for awhile and I think their setter's really good, and they got a nice libero transfer, but it's Creighton volleyball," Cook said.
"They're very well-coached, they play great volleyball, they're very solid in everything that they do and that's why they've been so successful."
Nebraska senior libero Kenzie Knuckles said last year's game against Creighton was an atmosphere she won't soon forget.
"I was not expecting it to be as fun as what it was and just, like, how the gym felt and how big the rivalry actually was," she said.
"I would just say feeling like the whole state of Nebraska was there, like, we get that feeling. Just knowing that it's like Nebraska versus Nebraska, it's just super fun kind of being not that far away from home."
Wednesday's trip to Omaha to face Creighton will be the first for Nebraska freshmen Bekka Allick, Maisie Boesiger, Hayden Kubik and Maggie Mendelson.
"Our freshmen have so much skill so it's not even like, 'Oh, you need to bring this.' It's more of, like, how do we have productive huddles," Knuckles said.
"How do we fight back when these things are thrown at us? So it's more of mentality things that I would say that we're working on and not even just with the freshmen (but) as a team in general."
Senior setter Nicklin Hames said playing Creighton in a large arena in front of a large crowd takes some adjustment but will benefit Nebraska as the season goes on.
"I remember as a freshman, I was, like, shocked," she said about the crowd.
"I was like, all these people are here for volleyball, like, this is crazy. Just to see how much support volleyball has in this state and how strong of a fan base there is. I just think it's so cool that we can get, like, what, 14,000 out of volleyball match? I mean, that's unheard of. And it just shows how much support volleyball has in the state of Nebraska, which I think is really cool."
In wins over Ole Miss and Loyola Marymount last week in Lincoln, Nebraska played a 6-2 offensive set that includes six hitters and two setters on the floor at all times. It's not the first time a John Cook-coached Nebraska team has deployed that brand of offense. NU played it in 2005, 2010 and a little bit in 2013.
In order to run the system effectively it requires teams to have significant depth across the board, which Nebraska has in 2022.
"Well, we've got to keep looking at it and keep evaluating everything and (what) it can be defensively. It can't be exceptional," Cook said.
"We've got moving parts and different players who are playing — a lot of people — so that might take a while to gel. We have three great back-row players. We've just got to maximize what we've got and figure out what's best."
Cook said coaches are evaluating how well the set works, from passing, to hitting and what tendencies Nebraska has while playing it.
Nebraska will return to Lincoln for a Saturday game against Long Beach State (4-1), coached by former Husker assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand.
Cook said Hildebrand is an "exceptional coach" who is trying to rebuild the LBS program.
"He made me a better coach," Cook said.
"Now he's getting to run his own program, which is great and he's doing a heck of a job. He's out handing out tickets as well. So, he's really working on rebuilding a program that had a lot of tradition, connecting with alumni, trying to get people in the stands."
Hames said playing against a Hildebrand-coached team makes her "a little nervous" since he's well-versed in Nebraska players' strengths and weaknesses. Hames credits Hildebrand for making her a better player.
"I owe a lot to Tyler," she said.
"One of the greatest coaches I've ever had and someone I really look up to and respect tremendously. I went through a huge setting change his first year here and he was a huge part of that. And I don't think I could have made the changes that I did without him. You can see Tyler's coaching style all over his team."