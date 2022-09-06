Huskers win.jpg
The Nebraska volleyball team is off to a 5-0 start this season and is ranked second in the AVCA poll behind Texas. The Huskers play No. 17 Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Wednesday.

 Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN — When No. 2 Nebraska and No. 17 Creighton square off in Omaha on Wednesday it will be the renewal of a rivalry that has allowed the state to showcase just how big volleyball is in the state.

The Huskers have started the season 5-0 and have yet to lose a single match. Facing the Bluejays at the CHI Health Center, the site of the 2022 Final Four, will give Nebraska its first test of the season and expose first-year Huskers to the big time.

