LINCOLN — A theme has emerged during this early Nebraska football season: The uglier, the better.
Nebraska's 35-11 win over Northern Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday definitely sits squarely in the ugly category — at least when it comes to offensive football.
The formula for Nebraska right now is to out-punch the opposition and hope the scoreboard is favorable in the end.
That will suit Nebraska football tradition junkies just fine: The more bruises the better.
The punch is coming from a defense that is consistently tough, fast and aggressive like it was against the Huskies.
Nebraska held NIU to just 149 total yards — a feat to behold.
The word dominant comes to mind although NIU is not to be mistaken for Michigan.
Nebraska football's operation will always begin and end with the defense. The Blackshirts are the star of this show.
Husker defenders were on point all night long.
Nebraska held NIU to just 58 total yards at halftime and the front seven sacked Husky quarterback Rocky Lombardi three times. NU kept after it in the second half, too, while the Husker offense continued to wear on the NIU defense. By the end of the third quarter Northern Illinois had just 60 total yards.
That's eye-popping.
"I thought we had great interior pressure inside," Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said. "We're playing so many guys on defense and everyone is kind of playing to a standard. I was always pretty confident. I thought early on the defense was going to be really tough to deal with."
It was rocky at times.
Heinrich Haarberg's debut as the starting quarterback may have calmed the Husker waters just a little. He directed the offense to 382 total yards, including 224 on the ground.
Rhule has said Nebraska can win with Haarberg and Chubba Purdy, who began the season as backups to Jeff Sims.
With a ferocious defense like the Huskers' anything is possible.
With Sims on the Nebraska bench Saturday nursing an ankle injury, Haarberg's direction of the Husker offense was imperfect, as expected, but it was gritty and the play calling suited the Kearney native just fine.
Haarberg is a runner, no doubt. But at times he showed good arm strength and made tough throws.
Haarberg ran plenty of options plays, took NIU defenders head-on at times and displayed a level of toughness NU fans can appreciate. He put together enough scoring drives — with just one turnover.
Nebraska's offensive numbers don't blow you away, but this team can indeed win games with a serviceable offense.
That's what we saw against NIU, and at least for the near future this will be the recipe.
While it may be natural to point to Haarberg as an antidote to a stale offense, it was clear Nebraska's big-play capability is nonexistent with Sims on the bench.
A Haarberg-led offense is an agonizing grind fest with hardly a big play to be had.
"This whole week I've been preparing like I'm the starter," Haarberg said. "Being out there for the first time in a night game, all of the emotions, being able to have that first drive like that — I don't think it could have been better."
What it did produce, however, was more than enough leg room for this Nebraska defense.
At the end of the third quarter Nebraska led NIU 21-3 with the defense playing lights out. In the fourth quarter, Nebraska's grinding style of play on offense began to wear on NIU.
Haarberg directed a nine-play, 65-yard scoring drive and capped it off on a run to make it 28-3 with 8:19 left in the game. After an interception by Javin Wright, the Nebraska running game salted it away with yet another touchdown with 3:23 to play.
Nebraska's inability to take care of the football has been painful.
Yet this performance against NIU felt oddly complete.
"I think he did what he was called upon to do," Rhule said about Haarberg's performance.
"His ability to run quarterback draw, run the quarterback option. That slows down people's blitz packages. I thought Heinrich did some high-level things."
It was almost like you could feel the resting heart rate of Husker nation drop more than a few points with this performance.
Nebraska won all facets of the game, even sporting a solid special teams night.
As much as Husker fans wanted to see a miraculous turnaround led by another quarterback, it is safe to say Nebraska can be more explosive with Sims in the game.
But are the turnover concerns worth a tradeoff?
The vanilla, Haarberg-led offense, oddly, was a breath of fresh air on a season of massive miscues.
Haarberg led Nebraska on a game-opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. On the drive Haarberg had three nice runs on the option and threw strikes to Marcus Washington and then to Billy Kemp for a touchdown.
Nebraska put together one more scoring drive before the end of the first half to make it 14-3 at the break. Haarberg connected with tight end Thomas Fidone on a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Even at that point in the game it felt like the offense had done enough.
Rhule said he feels like his team has grown.
"Proud of how the players stayed together," he said. "We've gotten better each week."
Here's to hoping the Nebraska defense can continue to carry the load while the offense gets fully on its feet.