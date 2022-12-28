WBB vs Michigan
Buy Now

Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley floats a shot during a game against Michigan Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN — Nebraska's Jaz Shelley scored a game-high 21 points, but the Huskers could not overcome an ice-cold first quarter in a 76-59 loss to No. 14 Michigan in front of 8,150 women's basketball fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

Michigan opened the game with a 9-0 run and pushed the margin to 15 points late in the first quarter. The Huskers put up their fewest first-quarter points since the advent of the quarter system, trailing 19-5 at the end of 10 minutes after going just 2-for-13 from the field.

0
0
0
0
0