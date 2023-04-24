nu softball
Buy Now

Nebraska pitcher Courtney Wallace celebrates a play against the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI.

 Courtesy University of Nebraska

MADISON, WI. — The Nebraska softball team (32-14, 12-5 Big Ten) claimed the series victory against Wisconsin (23-16, 8-7 Big Ten) with a 2-1 win over the Badgers on Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

Caitlynn Neal led the Big Red offense, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBI. Neal hit a double in the second inning, scoring Nebraska’s two runs on the day. Brooke Andrews and Sydney Gray each added a hit.

0
0
0
0
0