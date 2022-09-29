Nebraska Defensive Woes Football
Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch observes the team before they take on North Dakota in a game Sept. 3, 2022, in Lincoln. Busch has since been promoted to interim defensive coordinator.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/AP

LINCOLN — After what Mickey Joseph said was a "great" week of practice, the interim head coach expects his team to be aggressive in all facets of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday night.

"You want to hunt; you don't want to be hunted. You don't want to sit back and let them hunt you," Joseph said Thursday after NU's morning practice.

