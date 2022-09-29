LINCOLN — After what Mickey Joseph said was a "great" week of practice, the interim head coach expects his team to be aggressive in all facets of the game against Indiana in Lincoln on Saturday night.
"You want to hunt; you don't want to be hunted. You don't want to sit back and let them hunt you," Joseph said Thursday after NU's morning practice.
"I thought they flew around, thought it was good in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams. Thought the coaches were out there to coach with their hair on fire."
With all that Nebraska football has been through early in the 2022 season — firing its head coach and defensive coordinator, suffering a big loss to Oklahoma, changing coaching responsibilities, adjusting on defense, emphasizing tackling in practice for three weeks — the hope is to see an improved product on the field this week.
Through all of it, Joseph said his players have been energized by Nebraska fans and their support.
"Well, we have such a great fan base, that they show up for every home game," he said.
"They sell it out. So, I think the kids recognize that. I'm sure they're going to take the moment in, but I think they're also going to focus on the game. We have such a great fan base and they really appreciate that; they always talk to me about that. I'm going to approach it the same way. We're going to detail everything, we're going to coach them up to kickoff, and when they come out of the locker room, it's our job to have them ready to play."
So much of the focus at practice has centered on changes made to the Nebraska defense under new defensive coordinator Bill Busch.
After practice on Wednesday, Busch addressed the media for the first time since taking over the defense. He said he was impressed with the effort his kids gave in practice and their attention to detail.
"Wow," Busch said. "These players, it's just incredible how they work, how they come to practice every day, their character. Guys, they've been through a lot. There's been some lack of success. There's been changes of coaches at the head coach level, on the defensive coordinator level. There's been tough losses. There's been some rough halftimes, sometimes on one side of the ball, other side of the ball. Wow, have these players responded to that."
Nebraska's defensive struggles are well-documented, as NU yielded more than 1,200 total yards to Georgia Southern and Oklahoma and ranks last in Division 1 in total defense.
During the past two weeks since the loss to OU, Nebraska has opened up competition across the board. Players like defensive backs Omar Brown and Malcolm Hartzog, for example, have been getting more looks from coaches, while Joseph and Busch have reiterated the need to simplify defensive calls.
Indiana's offense comes into the game as one of the fastest-paced units in the country. In last week's game against Cincinnati, IU ran 104 plays.
The general belief is Busch is taking over a struggling defense at a difficult time.
"The players responded so well for us," Busch said.
"It's not a tough spot. I get to coach, it's a great opportunity. So, it's not a tough spot. Just go out and coach, that's what you signed up to do."
In addition to stepping up live tackling in practice during the past three weeks, Busch has simplified the defensive calls and emphasized the importance of defenders staying in their gaps.
"The first thing that I did was make sure that I learned their terminology for what matched up with what we were doing," he said.
"So, it was my job to learn all their stuff. We were not changing their terminology. That's my job to figure that out and to make sure we mirror that."
Busch was asked why defenders didn't learn under the previous coordinator how to get lined up and how to tackle — the basic fundamentals.
"I wasn't in the defensive room at that time," he said. "So, I think there's usually a lot of things that go on with it. A lot of it comes on with the success of the offense. Did they have a big play? Are they lined up fast? Are they going fast?
"Rule number one, feet set, communication set, and then get our best 11 on the field. There's a lot of competition for positions out there right now."
On the offensive side Nebraska had a lot of communication breakdowns on blocking schemes against Oklahoma, that led to stalled drives as a result of sacks.
NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said on Wednesday after practice that he hopes to have made the necessary fixes. Nebraska is down three offensive linemen who are out with injury.
Despite the struggles, Whipple said players are continuing to work hard.
"I like these kids," he said.
"It's a great place. Nebraska people are great. I still don't go out much but a couple of neighbors still waved at me the other day, so I guess we're alright. We got good kids, really good kids. It might turn this week, maybe the next week and but I haven't seen a lack of effort. I've seen the guys stay together."