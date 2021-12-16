Nebraska downs No. 3 Pitt in four sets, will meet Wisconsin in national final
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The battle for the Big Ten is set.
Make that the national championship.
After No. 4 Wisconsin knocked out previously undefeated and top-seeded Louisville in the first semifinal of the evening, 10th-seeded Nebraska rebounded from a first-set loss to take down No. 3 Pittsburgh late Thursday night inside Nationwide Arena to make it an all-Big Ten championship.
Nebraska overcame a fast-paced Pittsburgh offensive attack, slowing the pace of the match and re-establishing its defense en route to a 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win after midnight eastern time to make its first final since 2018 when the Huskers lost to Stanford in Minneapolis.
That was Nebraska’s third title game appearance in four seasons. The Huskers secured championships in 2015 and 2017. They’ll play in their seventh final under head coach John Cook Saturday night.
Wisconsin, which won its match in five sets, advanced to its second final in three seasons after the Badgers lost to Stanford in 2019.
Kentucky defeated Texas for the 2020 title.
Wisconsin beat Nebraska twice during the regular season by match scores of 3-0 and 3-1 en route to the Big Ten title.
Madi Kubik led the Huskers past the Panthers with 13 kills and three aces Thursday. Kayla Caffey added 10 kills and four blocks. Lauren Stivrins, the only Husker to have played in a national final as a sixth-year senior, tied freshman Lindsay Krause with nine kills and hit a team-best .529. Stivrins scored six blocks.
Nicklin Hames dished 45 assists and scooped 13 digs.
Pitt’s Leketo Member-Meneh paced the Panthers with 13 kills. Serena Gray had 11.
See hastingstribune.com for full coverage of Nebraska’s semifinal win.