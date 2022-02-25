ARLINGTON, Texas — Nebraska fell 4-1 against No. 17 TCU after bringing the go-ahead run to the plate in the eighth and the tying run to the plate in the ninth on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The Huskers (1-4) had one run on six hits and an error, while the Horned Frogs posted four runs on six hits with no errors.
Starter Kyle Perry dropped to 0-1 on the year after allowing three runs on four hits and striking out eight in 4.1 innings. Perry’s eight strikeouts fell one shy of tying his career-high total of nine. Koty Frank pitched the final 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on two hits and striking out a pair of Horned Frogs.
Colby Gomes had a team-high two hits, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Leighton Banjoff, Max Anderson, Griffin Everitt and Cam Chick all had one hit apiece, while Chick tallied the lone RBI for the Big Red.
Following a leadoff walk in the third, Perry fanned four consecutive Horned Frogs to end the second and open the third. Tommy Sacco lifted an 0-2 pitch over the wall in left to snap Perry’s streak and give the Horned Frogs an early one-run lead.
A walk, single up the middle and a groundout placed runners on second and third with two outs for TCU before the Huskers decided to load the bases with an intentional walk. David Bishop followed with a bases-clearing RBI double to right center, expanding the lead to 4-0 in the fifth. Bishop advanced to third on the play on an errant throw on the relay, but Frank was able to induce a groundout to get the Huskers out of the inning.
Gomes singled to left and Everitt reached after being hit by the pitch to put runners on first and second with no outs in the seventh. Chick came through for the Big Red, ripping the first pitch he saw through the right side, plating Gomes and sending Everitt to second. The TCU bullpen retired the next three batters on strikes to get out of the seventh with a three-run advantage.
Banjoff began the eighth with a walk, while Gomes reached on his second single of the game before the pair advanced to second and third with a wild pitch with two outs. Everitt drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded to put the go-ahead run at the plate for Nebraska, but the Huskers couldn’t cut into the TCU lead.
Josh Caron was hit by the pitch and Banjoff singled through the left side to bring the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth before Gabe Swansen grounded into a fielder’s choice in a pinch-hitting appearance to conclude the game.
Nebraska and TCU continue the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.