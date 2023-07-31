MadridHuskers.jpeg
The Nebraska men’s basketball team defeated the Madrid All-Stars in overtime Monday in Madrid, Spain.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska Athletic Communications

MADRID, Spain — Brice Williams had a game-high 28 points to lead five players in double figures, as Nebraska rallied for an 89-84 overtime win over the Madrid All-Stars Monday evening.

