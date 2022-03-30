Nebraska fell 3-2 in a midweek matchup at Creighton on Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
The Huskers (9-14) scored two runs on eight hits and committed one error, while the Bluejays (12-7) totaled three runs on five hits and had five errors.
Jaxon Jelkin fell to 0-1 on the season after allowing two runs on four hits in 2.2 innings. Tyler Martin tossed 1.1 innings in scoreless relief, followed by Jackson Brockett's relief outing of 1.2 innings. CJ Hood and Emmett Olson combined to throw 2.1 innings of shutout relief.
Cam Chick was 2-for-4 with a double and Core Jackson went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Brice Matthews, Garrett Anglim, Core Jackson and Nick Wimmers recorded one hit apiece.
Anglim began the second with a double to right center and later scored on Jackson's RBI single up the middle to open the scoring for the Huskers.
Creighton answered with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 lead. The Bluejays tied the game after Nolan Clifford's RBI single to right center before taking the lead with a sacrifice fly by Kyle Hess.
The Bluejays added to the lead after Hogan Helligso reached on a one-out double and scored after Alan Roden reached first on a two-out fielding error by the Huskers.
Jack Steil began the seventh by reaching second after a throwing error by the CU third baseman. Steil advanced to second on Jackson's single up the middle and touched home after Gabe Swansen grounded into a double play.
The Huskers threatened in the eighth after Chick led off with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball. Max Anderson was hit by the pitch to put runners on first and third with no outs before the Bluejays retired the next three batters to keep the Huskers from tying the game.
Nebraska steps back into Big Ten play this weekend, as the Huskers travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a three-game series at Ohio State on Friday-Sunday, April 1-3.