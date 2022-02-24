LINCOLN — The Nebraska men's basketball team takes the Pinnacle Bank Arena court for the final time in 2021-22 on Friday night as the Huskers host the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes.
Tipoff at PBA is shortly after 8 p.m. and the game will be carried on FS1 and the Huskers Radio Network.
Nebraska will honor seven players in pregame ceremonies. The group includes seniors Alonzo Verge Jr., Trevor Lakes and Kobe Webster, as well as Derrick Walker, Lat Mayen, Trey McGowens and Chris McGraw.
Walker, Mayen, McGowens and McGraw all could return for the 2022-23 season because of the eligibility freeze last season due to COVID-19.
The Huskers (7-20, 1-15 Big Ten) could not overcome slow starts in both halves in a 77-65 loss at Northwestern on Tuesday night. NU climbed back from a 14-point first-half deficit to pull within 37-33 in the opening minute of the second half, but Northwestern used a 9-0 run to regain a double-figure lead.
NU used a 16-4 second-half spurt to get within 72-63 with 1:47 left, but the Wildcats hung on for the win. Alonzo Verge Jr. and Bryce McGowens had 15 points apiece, as McGowens added 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the year. McGowens' 15-point night also moved him past Dave Hoppen on top of NU's single-season freshman scoring list.
Iowa (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) comes into Friday's game as winners of five of their last six contests following an 86-60 win over Michigan State on Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes, who climbed into the AP poll on Monday, took control from the start and held MSU to 35 percent shooting on the night. Keegan Murray led three Hawkeyes in double figures with a game-high 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting, while Jordan Bohannon and Kris Murray added 11 points apiece.
Murray leads the Big Ten in scoring at 23.5 points per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and pulling down more than eight rebounds per game.
About Iowa
Iowa comes into Friday's game with a 19-8 record following wins at Ohio State and against Michigan State in the last week. The Hawkeyes have won five of their last six since a double-overtime loss at Penn State at the end of January. Despite losing 2021 National Player of the Year Luka Garza and NBA draftee Joe Wieskamp, Fran McCaffery's squad features one of the Big Ten's highest scoring attacks. The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in scoring (83.6 ppg), turnover margin (+5.6) and steals (7.6 spg) and are second in assists (16.2 apg) and fewest turnovers (8.8 per game).
Sophomore Keegan Murray has been one of the breakout stars in college hoops, as he is averaging 23.5 points per game to lead the Big Ten on 56 percent shooting. The 6-foot-8 forward also ranks among conference leaders in both rebounding (8.1 rpg, sixth) and blocked shots (2.0 bpg, fourth). He is one of four Hawkeyes averaging double figures. Patrick McCaffery chips in 10.8 points per game while Jordan Bohannon is at 10.7 points per game and has hit a team-high 66 3-pointers. Kris Murray is the fourth Hawkeye in double figures, as he averages 10.1 ppg and shoots over 40 percent from 3-point range.
Series History: The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series, 23-13 in a series that dates back to 1907. It is NU's third-oldest series against a Big Ten foe, as only NU's series with Minnesota and Wisconsin have been around longer. The teams had not met since 1976 before NU joined the Big Ten in 2011-12. Nebraska is 6-11 against the Hawkeyes since joining the Big Ten and the home team has won the last 10 meetings dating back to 2016.
Last meeting
Iowa had a pair of double-digit scoring runs during a first-half performance that powered the Hawkeyes to a 98-75 victory in Iowa City on Feb. 13.
Nebraska led by four six minutes into the game, but Iowa used two huge runs to take a 28-point lead into the locker room. The Hawkeyes had runs of 15-0 and 11-0 while outscoring the Huskers 42-10 over the final 14 minutes of the first half.
Iowa led 53-25 at halftime thanks in large part to a defense that forced 12 first-half Husker turnovers, leading to a 19-0 advantage in points off turnovers for the Hawkeyes.
Murray scored 24 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 37 points. Derrick Walker led Nebraska with 14 points and six rebounds, while Bryce McGowens and Eduardo Andre finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.