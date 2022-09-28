LINCOLN — As the Nebraska volleyball team begins a stretch of four-consecutive road games, starting Friday at Rutgers and Sunday at Maryland, head coach John Cook said during a Tuesday press conference in Lincoln this week that he likes where his team stands.
Nebraska volleyball has been finding a way to win tight matches.
The No. 3 Huskers are fresh off a dramatic, five-set win over No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday.
"A heck of a match," Cook said about the win over the Buckeyes that saw Nebraska rally for a 15-13 win in set five.
"I thought very intense. We didn't play super clean and like we can. I don't know if Ohio State feels that way, but we made a lot of big plays and found a way to get to game five, which was huge. And I thought if we could get to game five, we'd have a chance to put it together and we did. We made a couple of big plays. And that's what I've been challenging our team. If you want to win two-point games, you got to make big plays when it matters most."
Unlike most Nebraska road trips where the Huskers play on back-to-back nights, NU will have a break on Saturday ahead of facing the Terrapins.
Then the following week Nebraska hits the road again, facing Michigan State on Thursday and Michigan on Saturday.
Cook said while his team will get a day's rest on both road trips, it creates a challenge.
"It gives us a day to prepare, this day to rest," he said. "But it makes a long road trip. I mean, it's four days and then we turn right around and do it again next week with a short week.
"From a coach's perspective, I like it. But, you know, it's a lot of time sitting in the hotel and sitting around so we'll have to see. We haven't done this before. I go to our administration and say 'Well, you know, our trip, we're trying to stay under budget but that's going to be another night of hotels, another day of food.' You know, it's expensive when you're taking a group like we have another day of the charter sitting there."
On the positive side, Cook said the longer road trips give him a chance to check in on his players, watch more film and more time to connect.
In recent matches at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, both Nebraska and opposing teams have struggled in committing service errors. Against Ohio State last week, both teams combined for 35 service errors.
In Nebraska's loss to No. 9 Stanford at Devaney, both teams combined for 38 service errors, including a record 24 errors by the Cardinal.
Cook said he has seen teams face similar issues in other gyms.
"I don't know, it's the curse of Devaney. It's unreal," he said. "It's mind boggling. I have no idea. One theory is we start off missing serve. So, then the other team starts missing and then it just goes from there. And we pretty much have the same servers, but last year we were a great serving team.
"But here's the good thing, we just went two matches against Michigan State in three sets and Ohio State in five sets, and we only got aced one time. That's pretty dang impressive. We're trying to get more aces, which we started getting a few more, but I don't know if it's hard to play against us."
In other notes:
-Cook was asked if he supports Nebraska volleyball playing on the same day as Husker football. For instance, Nebraska football plays at home against Illinois on Oct. 29, while the volleyball team faces off against Maryland that night at Devaney.
He does.
Cook said he knows there are many season-ticket holders for volleyball in western Nebraska who make the trek to Lincoln regularly and enjoy football Saturdays as well.
On many occasions Cook has been a speaker at various group functions in North Platte, for example.
"When I go speak I always ask who has season tickets," he said.
"You know when 200 people raise their hands I'm like, 'Are you guys kidding me?' You guys drive all the way to Nebraska volleyball matches?' And they go, 'Yeah.' It's all over the western part of the state and what's great is they come in for football, volleyball, make it a great day, spend the weekend in Lincoln hotels."