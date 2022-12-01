LINCOLN — The Nebraska volleyball team opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a dominant sweep of Delaware State Thursday night at the Devaney Center. The No. 2 seed Huskers never trailed in the match and won each set by double digits.

In the 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 sweep, Nebraska limited Delaware State to a -.108 attack percentage, the second-lowest opponent attack percentage by a Husker opponent in the rally-scoring era, which dates back to 2001. Nebraska had 15 blocks, and Delaware State had 12 more errors (30) than kills (18). The Hornets’ 18 kills were the third-fewest by a Husker opponent in the rally-scoring era.

