Baseball vs Northwestern G1
Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews hit a triple and a home run in Friday’s series-opening win over Northwestern at Haymarket Park.

 Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN — Brice Matthews and Max Anderson homered, while the Nebraska bullpen pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, as the Huskers posted an 8-3 win over Northwestern on Friday afternoon at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska (19-11-1, 5-2 Big Ten) scored eight runs on eight hits, while Northwestern (5-23, 3-4 Big Ten) had three runs on four hits and a pair of errors.

