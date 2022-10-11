LINCOLN — Lost in the elation of the celebration of Nebraska's 14-13 win at Rutgers last week was one incontrovertible fact: NU's offensive line played one of its worst games of the season.
Nebraska running back Anthony Grant was held to a season-low 47 yards rushing and Rutgers' front seven was all over Husker quarterback Casey Thompson from start to finish, putting immense pressure on him all game long.
As Nebraska hits the road for a Saturday night game at Purdue this week, the Huskers will face a much better opponent in the Boilermakers who enter the contest at 4-2 and in the hunt for the Big Ten west crown.
Purdue sports a top 30 defense and a veteran team.
So, what can Nebraska do to improve play on the offensive line?
"Well, we got to give them some help," interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
"We got to give them some help with the play calling with our protection, all of that, and we got to make sure we have our best five on the field."
Thompson has been battling a series of injuries and has been under duress especially in wins over Indiana and Rutgers.
Opposing defenses have been throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Nebraska — elaborate blitzes and the like.
"I think that they're really good run blockers but they also can pass block," Joseph said.
"We've been getting a lot of blitzes. They've been eating us up a lot the last two weeks. So, we got to do a better job this week of ironing out the protection to give him some help."
Offensive guard Ethan Piper said his line mates continue to work to improve. After the game on Friday, Piper sought out Thompson to thank him for "hanging in there" as the offensive line struggles.
"My message is he's stuck in there and he made a lot of throws when he was under pressure and did a great job of handling the pocket," Piper said. "My message to him was we're gonna do better and just believe in us. We believe in you."
Piper said he has learned a lot during the process.
"Life is all about the ups and downs," he said.
"There's obstacles that are coming your way and there's two ways you look at it. It could be like, 'Hey, you believe what people are saying about you.' Or you could say, 'Hey, like, this is an opportunity for me to be better.' And I think for me, I'm growing as a man here in Nebraska. I'm very thankful for everything that's happened to me here."
Piper said he believes the offensive line can improve by going back to the basics and keep working.
"I think we can't be flustered," he said.
"I think we were thinking about too much what Rutgers was trying to do to us, especially in pass protection. I think we just got to believe that our technique is going to produce the results that we want and it's just a learning factor. I think Rutgers did a lot of things that kind of was not shown on film and a lot of things I think they played very well. But that doesn't give an excuse for us. I think we just got to just go back to fundamentals."
Though Thompson has made some big throws, especially to receiver Trey Palmer in the past two games, he said he can do more as the protection improves up front.
"The hardest part about playing quarterback is just immediate pressure right in your face," he said.
"I mean, you can imagine, these guys are well over 6-foot and anywhere from 250 to 330 pounds, and they're in your face and you're having to make reads downfield still being able to see your receivers, still being able to read the coverages. It just makes it very difficult obviously when you get pressure on the quarterback."
Though Nebraska still has a shot at winning the Big Ten west, Joseph said coaches continue to emphasize taking things one day at a time, one practice at a time and one play at a time.
"I applaud all players the way they responded the last two games to find a way to win," Joseph said.
"You can preach staying on course, working hard and making things happen. You got to practice that way. You got to practice to make things happen. We got to make sure we finish on every play on every drive."
Against Rutgers, Nebraska had to dig out of a 13-0 halftime deficit. Joseph said players weren't panicking in the locker room and instead showed resolve.
"I can tell you that locker room at halftime, they were kind of coaching us," Joseph said.
"They were saying that we're gonna be OK, that they were going to come back to win the game. So, they had a short memory."
In other notes:
-Wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered his name into the transfer portal. Casteneda's playing time had dropped off since the start of the season.
Joseph said there were no hard feelings about his decision.
"He wanted to be the No. 1 guy and he couldn't do that for him," Joseph said. "But he's a good kid. He's done everything we asked him to do."
-Saturday night's game at Purdue is expected to be a sellout. The game at Rutgers was billed as a sellout, as well. Joseph said his team hopes the stadium is packed.
"I think the boys did a great job with the so-called sellout crowd (Rutgers). Because it wasn't a sellout. Let's be real about it," he said.
"So, we're hoping they do have a sellout because at the end of the day, we embrace playing in a hostile environment. We embrace that controlled chaos."