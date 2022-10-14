Indiana Nebraska Football
Buy Now

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws a pass against Indiana during the first half of a game Saturday in Lincoln.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/AP/

LINCOLN — Top to bottom, Purdue will be the best team Nebraska has played this season since Oklahoma, and Husker Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph said on Thursday his team will have to play sound in all facets of the game.

Once again, all eyes will be on Nebraska's defense and how well it holds up against an offense led by an almost-certain NFL draft pick in quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

0
0
0
0
0