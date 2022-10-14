LINCOLN — Top to bottom, Purdue will be the best team Nebraska has played this season since Oklahoma, and Husker Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph said on Thursday his team will have to play sound in all facets of the game.
Once again, all eyes will be on Nebraska's defense and how well it holds up against an offense led by an almost-certain NFL draft pick in quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
"They have a really good quarterback, he doesn't make many mistakes," Joseph said.
"It was a great week of practice, great week for the kids, great week for the coaches. You know we're excited about this opportunity to play a top-notch football team. I think they're only like seven points away from being undefeated. They are really good in all three phases of the game."
O'Connell leads the Boilermakers with 1,559 yards passing including 10 touchdowns, throwing primarily to Iowa transfer receiver Charlie Jones. Jones is one of the best receivers in the Big Ten, catching 50 passes for 603 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Joseph said not only does Purdue have talented players and the skilled positions on the field, but the Boilermakers are one of the most experienced teams in the conference.
"They have a lot of experience," he said.
"When you can play in college football with seniors and juniors, some of them are fifth-year juniors and sixth-year seniors, so that's the maturity level. They are a very mature football team so that means they won't panic under distress. And it's a team that we're gonna have to execute against."
Leading up to the game at Rutgers, Nebraska coaches said the team did not have a good week of practice.
Joseph said the team turned things around leading up to Saturday night's game at Purdue.
"We don't keep secrets from our kids," he said.
"If they didn't practice up to our standard, we let them know. But we thought that they bounced back this week. And they got to practice well. The way you practice is the way you're going to play on Saturday."
Joseph said players have bought into the idea of taking one day, one practice, one game at a time.
"We say this is a business trip, we're going for business and business only," he said.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said this week the Purdue offense is top-flight, right down to the play calling by Boilermaker Head Coach Jeff Brohm.
"He does a magnificent job with how he schemes things up," Busch said.
"He has personnel, he has ideas that he wants to build to get done. Then also he's got a lot of NFL players walking around. So, they're as talented as a group as we've seen all year skill-wise and especially at the quarterback spot, gifted, gifted, gifted. So, we got our hands full, that's for sure."
Nebraska's top defender in linebacker Luke Reimer is a game-time decision as to whether he'll play, Busch said.
"I told you guys last week is going to be a big-boy fight and that's what it was," Busch said.
"It was physical, downhill smash-mouth, quarterback run. Every game is different and it was completely different from Indiana. These guys at Purdue fall somewhere in between. But again, it's completely different. So, every week we're kind of rebuilding things from the start."
Though Nebraska's defense has made significant improvements since the start of the season, coaches are holding off on handing out blackshirts at this point.
Busch said players are in a "good mindset" and focused on the task at hand including playing as one unit.
The task this week is trying to keep O'Connell in check.
"Well, this guy he can go far-hash throws, he can go big, big comebacks to the field," Busch said. "He's got big shots. He's got every single throw. So, he has everything."
Following the tumult of the early season changes, Busch said players have adjusted and stuck with the process.
"I think right now you just got a bunch of guys who just love being here," he said.
"They love playing. They've been playing really hard. And so, we're worried about just getting ourselves lined up and having a chance to go play really hard and doing it together. So, if I'm the state of Nebraska I'm really proud of those guys how hard they're playing."
In other notes:
Joseph announced after practice on Thursday that redshirt freshman tightend Thomas Fidone likely won't play in 2022 as he continues to recover from a knee injury.
"I don't want to take a chance with him, but he's really moving well right now," Joseph said.
"He's in a good spot right now but he understands that we're not going to put him out there until he's ready. He's going to say he's ready but we got to be smart with Fidone."
-As Joseph has settled into his new role as interim head coach, he said he has been trying to get to know all the players better to understand what "makes them tick."
Joseph has maintained an open-door policy for all players and coaches.
"Sometimes they just come in there just to hang out and that's good for me because sometimes it gets boring," Joseph said smiling.
"Sometimes as a head coach, because you're not in meetings all the time, so sometimes I just pop into meetings. When you're the head coach nobody wants to be your friend."