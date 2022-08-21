LINCOLN — With all the new faces, fresh optimism and a trip to Ireland to face Northwestern in the season opener this week, the Nebraska football team will be riding a fine line between feeling the pressure of having to win a football game and not being too tight.
Ask Nebraska players about Week Zero last year at Illinois, when the Huskers came out flat and suffered a 30-21 loss to a team NU expected to beat en route to a 3-9 campaign in 2021.
Week Zero this season looms large as a retooled Nebraska team has it sights set on turning the ship around in 2022.
"Obviously we know the stakes and we know what's riding on it," Nebraska edge rusher and team captain Garrett Nelson said during NU's first game-week press conference this season on Sunday in Lincoln.
"We know the pressure and that's all great, that elevates your play and your focus. So as a leader I just want you guys to know yeah, there's a lot at stake and there's a lot of pressure but we've done the work. We can't control what they're going to do or what happens with this or that, we can control how we play and how we focus."
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said he's talked to the team about not only the importance of playing a good game against Northwestern, but also being hyper-focused on the task at hand.
"This game matters as much as the Week Zero game last year," Frost said.
"I would look back and say we were a little too tight going into that game because everybody knew how much it mattered. We're going to go out there and let it rip. And I'm going to have more conversations with them about it. They've earned the right to be confident."
Frost said he has consulted with NFL coaches and others about how to get a team ready to play well in a big game while traveling overseas in a different time zone and culture.
For starters, Frost said it will be lights out once the team is airborne on Monday night as adjusting to the time difference and all that comes with an overseas game starts with sleep.
"We need to be able to lock in when we need to lock in," Frost said.
"I think it's a mistake to go over there and have the guys minds on football 24/7. So, we're going to try to enjoy the people, the country and when it's time to focus all we need to focus on, I want the guys to be sharp and focus."
Texas transfer Casey Thompson will be making his first start at quarterback for Nebraska.
Last season at UT, Thompson played in 12 games and started 10 — making him the most experienced quarterback at Nebraska.
That level of experience, he said, is something he believes will bode well for a team traveling to Dublin to play in a must-win game.
Despite that sentiment among many in the Nebraska fan base, Thompson said he believes the team is confident and ready to play.
"Even as a backup at Texas the mindset was to prepare like I was a starter and just the more game reps you have the easier it is in practice," he said.
"So, the game is really slowing down for me and I'm anticipating that next week I'll be able to feel comfortable. I would say the biggest thing that the experience has helped was just my decision making. I think the confidence comes from our training. You don't rise to the level of the occasion, you fall back on your training."
Thompson said NU had a "really good practice" on Sunday ahead of boarding a flight to Dublin on Monday night.
"Almost no mistakes the whole day," he said.
"Whether that was against the defense or the scouts. The game plan is really, really good. We had a practice yesterday where we went over like 90 to 100 plays and we didn't have many repeats or mistakes. So, I think that the guys have a lot of confidence right now."
Thompson said he and his teammates know what the critics say about Nebraska football, after coming off a 3-9 season and that he was part of a Texas team last year that finished 5-7.
As a result, Thompson said the Huskers are ready to prove the naysayers wrong.
"I'm very locked in and focused but I think the chip on my shoulder just comes from being doubted and, you know, things not going in your favor in life," he said.
"Here in Nebraska last year there wasn't a winning season and also didn't have a winning season at the place I was at before, so just a chip on my shoulder to prove myself right about my game."
Tight end and team captain Travis Vokolek said guys on the team understand the importance of the game and the challenge ahead. As team captain, however, he said his job is to make sure guys are ready to play.
"This game is huge," he said.
"We're going across the pond, which a lot of guys have never done that before. I've never been overseas, never been out of the country. But we're going out there to work. We know what needs to be done. We all know how important this game is and now we're ready to attack it."
Saturday's game is the earliest date of a conference game in Big Ten history. The previous earliest date came last season when Nebraska traveled to Illinois on Aug. 28.
The Aer Lingus Classic will mark just the second international conference matchup in Big Ten history.
The only other Big Ten game played on foreign soil was Wisconsin's 41-20 win over Michigan State on Dec. 5, 1993, at the Coca-Cola Classic in Tokyo, Japan.
Last season's 56-7 Nebraska win over Northwestern was an aberration in the series.
Six of the first 11 Big Ten Conference matchups between Nebraska and Northwestern have been decided by three or fewer points (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019).