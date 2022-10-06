LINCOLN — Heading into Friday's game at Rutgers, Nebraska coaches are managing the team's psychology after a 35-21 win over Indiana, where NU's defense played by far its best game of the season and the offense pulled away with a scoring drive in the game's waning moments.
It's all about keeping the right mindset.
Even after a stormy 1-3 start to the season Nebraska finds itself in a position to get to the Big Ten championship game simply by taking care of business. Nebraska is in a six-way tie for first in the west.
Rutgers is in the throes of a 19-game home conference game losing streak and Nebraska is in position to turn the tables on a tumultuous season.
NU has a chance to do something no Husker team has accomplished since 2018 — win two conference games back-to-back.
Following practices this week, Nebraska coaches made it clear they are working on raising the players' expectations, which have been beaten down for years.
"My expectations just seem, at times, to be higher than our guys," Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said earlier this week, "and that's frustrating to me. I told them that on Sunday and it was a short week, but I was not happy with the way we played. I was happy with the way we finished, and then I told them on Monday, 'Look, alright, hey guys, this is reality, we're in first place. First place is first place. So, let's go forward from here.'
"We have a chance and that's all I can ask for in this world."
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said on Wednesday that he agrees with Whipple's assessment the team needs to build confidence and seize the opportunity.
"I think he's right on because you got to look at it now," Joseph said.
"They hadn't won a lot of games. So, if you were on this team and you lost nine straight, would you think you can win every game? No, it's human nature to doubt yourself. So, we talked to them about not doubting themselves and we do have high expectations. But right now, I think they're in a good place mentally. So, I think they turned over a new leaf, that they did it. So when they finally had it done Saturday night, I think now they can see it."
During the bye week leading up to the Indiana game, Joseph said he could see players were starting to buy in to what Nebraska coaches are trying to accomplish.
The biggest improvement of all came on the defensive side of the ball.
"The defense really turned everything over," Joseph said.
"And that's the way we got to play defense. That's the way we want to play defense. But you can see the swag coming back to them. But you're talking about some kids that've been beat down for three or four years now. We think so they're gonna just jump in, they're gonna get into a positive mindset. That doesn't happen that easy. They've been getting beat down."
In contrast to the game against Indiana that saw the Hoosiers play an up-tempo style of offense, Nebraska prepared for a Rutgers team that has struggled on offense overall and likes to run the ball between the tackles.
"So, it's a totally different mindset," Joseph said about the defensive game plan this week.
"That's why the coaches had to put so much time in trying to get the game plan together and make sure we get the right bodies on the field. Everybody's got to do the job on offense. Their job is to score points, not to worry about what the defense is doing and that's what we're trying to stress the defense go and play."
Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said his unit expects a physical style of play from Rutgers, who may play three different quarterbacks including former Husker and Wahoo native Noah Vedral. Vedral followed Scott Frost to Nebraska from Central Florida and then transferred to Rutgers.
With the short week, Busch said his players responded well.
"Kids have put an extreme amount of time extra on film, as much as we can physically," he said.
"It's a fine balance between how you're going to get these guys ready to play and to have the knowledge of the schemes, then also be fresh enough to build on that. We're blocking out any noise, don't care about that it's a road game and it's on the East Coast or any of those things, just getting our guys ready to play."
Busch coached at Rutgers in 2016 and '17 where he served as defensive backs coach and then co-defensive coordinator.
Despite Rutgers struggles on offense, Busch said his defense will have its hands full with a physical Scarlet Knight offensive line.
"You turn their film on, that's who they are," Busch said.
"Their offensive line is big, thick, physical. I mean, they line up and they'll run power and physical power game. They ran the ball downhill really well against Ohio State in the second half. And so, they got plenty of skill and their quarterbacks are really good. Doesn't matter which one we see, they're all really good. They want to be extremely tough at the line of scrimmage and it shows up on film. So, we have our hands our hands full."
Following Nebraska's win over Indiana, Busch was seen meeting with family and friends on the field. Though it was a celebration of sorts for Nebraska football, Busch said coaches have done a good job in helping players move on to the next challenge.
"I thought coach Joseph and the kids did a great job of 24-hour rule of being able to enjoy it for a little bit," he said.
"But give these guys credit. I told you that last week, I said, 'Wow.' I said these guys come in (ready) every time. We never had to wind them up, like 'we got to go.'"