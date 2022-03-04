INDIANAPOLIS — Sam Haiby converted a three-point play for the lead and the two Nebraska freshman finished off a quarterfinal victory for the Huskers in the Big Ten Conference tournament Friday night inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Lincoln Pius X grad Alexis Markowski picked off an inbounds pass in Michigan's offensive zone with seven seconds left and Humphrey St. Francis product Allison Weidner sealed the 76-73 win over Michigan with a pair of bonus free throws.
The win moves Nebraska into Saturday's semifinal against Iowa, which boasts the nation's leading scorer Caitlin Clark and beat the Huskers twice during the regular season.
Haiby and Weidner tied for the team-high with 16 points. Jaz Shelley and Annika Stewart finished with 12 points apiece.
Nebraska led by as many as 14 points in the first half, then by seven with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Michigan regained the lead two minutes into the fourth on a layup by Laila Phelia, who finished with the game-high 19 points.
The Wolverines led by six with 5:39 left on a pair of free throws by Naz Hillmon.
That's when Haiby scored in transition on a long pass from Jaz Shelley and Weidner went coast to coast on a steal to the the game at 71.
Hillmon converted a second chance for the Wolverines' final bucket before Haiby's basket and foul shot on the other end.
The Wolverines' final shot with four seconds left from near half court was well short.