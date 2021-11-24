The No. 11 Nebraska volleyball team (20-6, 15-3* Big Ten) plays its final two matches of the regular season this Thanksgiving weekend, visiting No. 5 Wisconsin (23-3, 15-3) on Friday, Nov. 26 and No. 6 Purdue (22-5,14-4) on Saturday, Nov. 27. Friday’s match against the Badgers is set for 4:30 p.m. at UW Field House in Madison, Wis., and will be televised on BTN and streamed via its digital extension on the FOX Sports app. Larry Punteney will handle play-by-play duties, and Salima Rockwell will provide color commentary.
Saturday’s 8 p.m. match against the Boilermakers will be televised on BTN and streamed on the FOX Sports app. Punteney will be on play-by-play alongside color analyst Emily Ehman.
This week’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year.
Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.
Note: Nebraska’s conference record listed above reflects the Big Ten standings, which credit NU with a Nov. 20 win by forfeit over Rutgers in alignment with the conference’s forfeiture policies.
The race is on
The Big Ten title race has come down to the final weekend, with Nebraska, Wisconsin and Purdue all still in contention. Nebraska and Wisconsin are tied for the lead in the conference standings at 15-3 and have a one-game lead over third-place Purdue (14-4).
The winner of Friday’s Nebraska-Wisconsin match will earn at least a share of the Big Ten championship and the chance to capture the title outright with a victory the following night. Should the Badgers and Huskers split their two matches this weekend, Purdue can earn a share of the title by winning its final two matches at home.
The Huskers previously won three Big Ten regular-season titles -- 2011, 2016 and 2017. They captured the 2011 and 2016 crowns outright and shared the 2017 title with Penn State. Wisconsin has won seven Big Ten regular-season titles, including the last two in 2019 and 2020. Purdue owns two titles: 1982 and 1985.
Lauren Stivrins is the only player on the Husker roster to have won a Big Ten championship, as she was part of NU’s conference title run in 2017 as a redshirt freshman. It was the Huskers’ 34th conference championship in program history and their third since joining the Big Ten. Current volunteer assistant coach Kelly Hunter -- then a senior setter -- was also a key part of the Huskers’ run that season.